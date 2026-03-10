Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMadhubanti Bagchi Reacts To Arijit Singh Quitting Playback Singing; Asks If Industry Let Him Reach His Full Potential

Madhubanti Bagchi Reacts To Arijit Singh Quitting Playback Singing; Asks If Industry Let Him Reach His Full Potential

Singer Madhubanti Bagchi has criticised the playback industry for putting singers like Arijit Singh in a “box”, which she believes limits their artistic potential.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Singer Madhubanti Bagchi, known for songs such as Aaaj ki Raat and Shararat, has reacted to Arijit Singh’s decision to quit playback singing. She said the film industry often places singers in a “box”, limiting their ability to explore their full artistic range. Bagchi further questioned whether the playback industry has truly helped singers like Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal reach the full potential of their vocal abilities.

‘They Put You In A Box And…’

In a conversation with Fever FM and Hindustan Times, Bagchi spoke about the grey side of the playback music industry, explaining how singers are often categorised and restricted to specific styles.

“The system is basically putting you in the box and not letting you… Basically, you are in a servicing industry. There is a particular purpose that you serve. If you want to do your own thing then you don’t serve their purpose and that’s not encouraged. That you do in your own space usme paise nahi dalenge [they won’t invest money in it]. Woh aise gaane gawayenge bhi jispe paise nahi dalenge. Promote nahi karenge uss gaane ko [They may even make you sing songs they won’t back financially or promote properly]. Because it does not serve the purpose, and then one is tagged as the XYZ singer.”

ALSO READ| ‘Period Not A Punchline’: Dhurandhar Star Ayesha Khan After Her Period Comment Became A ‘National Joke’

Reacting to Arijit Singh stepping away from playback singing, Bagchi questioned whether the industry has given artists like him the opportunity to fully explore their talent.

“That was how it has always been, for someone like Arijit Singh, or Sunidhi Chauhan, or a Shreya Ghoshal. Imagine the range of artistry that they have. The vocal range is unthinkable.”

She added, “But has the industry, specifically the playback industry, has it been able to help them reach their actual true potential? No. They have been segmented. The number of crying and romantic songs Arijit has sung… it took him a while to reach a Binte Dil. He is very blessed. Can I say the same for myself? I don't know if I will ever get a song like that.”

Arijit Singh’s Retirement

Arijit Singh announced his exit from playback singing on January 27 through a post on Instagram. 

He wrote, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

ALSO READ| CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Question Paper Goes Viral After ‘Rickrolling’ Students

Later, Singh clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that although he has stopped accepting new projects, several previously recorded songs are still pending release.

“Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs is not less, you know. I will have to complete a lot of songs. Don’t involve into explaining to people. How many times will you? There are so many Unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until done. Maybe through this whole year. Maybe it will touch next year too,” Singh had written on X (formerly Twitter). 

Despite the retirement announcement, several of Singh’s previously recorded tracks have continued to release. His first song after the announcement, Tere Sang, was released on February 7 under the Salman Khan Films banner. The track is part of a short film titled Echoes of Us and features vocals by Arijit Singh and Iulia Vantur.

Soon after, Singh also released an independent devotional single titled O Shiv Mere ahead of Maha Shivratri on February 9. The track is written by lyricist Kumaar, composed by Mandeep Panghal, and programmed by Piyush Ranjan.

Singh also lent his voice to the title track of Ek Din after Bollywood actor Aamir Khan reportedly spent several days persuading him to sing the song.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Madhubanti Bagchi's reaction to Arijit Singh quitting playback singing?

Madhubanti Bagchi expressed concern that the film industry often confines singers to specific styles, limiting their artistic exploration and true potential.

According to Madhubanti Bagchi, how does the playback industry limit singers?

Bagchi stated that the industry 'puts you in a box' and treats singers as a 'servicing industry,' not encouraging them to explore their own artistic ventures.

Has the playback industry helped singers like Arijit Singh reach their full potential, according to Bagchi?

Bagchi questions whether the industry has truly helped artists like Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Shreya Ghoshal reach their full vocal potential, suggesting they have been segmented.

When did Arijit Singh announce his exit from playback singing?

Arijit Singh announced his exit from playback singing on January 27 through an Instagram post, stating he would not be taking any new assignments.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Arijit Singh Madhubanti Bagchi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Madhubanti Bagchi Reacts To Arijit Singh Quitting Playback Singing; Asks If Industry Let Him Reach His Full Potential
Madhubanti Bagchi Reacts To Arijit Singh Quitting Playback Singing; Asks If Industry Let Him Reach His Full Potential
Entertainment
CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Question Paper Goes Viral After ‘Rickrolling’ Students
CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Question Paper Goes Viral After ‘Rickrolling’ Students
Entertainment
‘Period Not A Punchline’: Dhurandhar Star Ayesha Khan After Her Period Comment Became A ‘National Joke’
‘Period Not A Punchline’: Dhurandhar Star Ayesha Khan After Her Period Comment Became A ‘National Joke’
Entertainment
‘Anurag Dobhal Is In OT For Treatment Of Fractures’: Manager Shares Update After UK07 Rider Crashes His Fortuner
‘Anurag Dobhal Is In OT For Treatment Of Fractures’: Manager Shares Update After UK07 Rider Crashes His Fortuner
Advertisement

Videos

Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India
Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile and Drone Strikes on Gulf Nations After Mojtaba Khamenei’s Rise
Parliament Statement: India Calls for Dialogue as West Asia Conflict Escalates, Jaishankar Tells Lok Sabha
Middle East conflict: Missiles Bearing Mojtaba Khamenei’s Name Seen Amid Escalating Iran–Israel War
Breaking News: Patriot System Failure in Bahrain During Iranian Missile Attack Raises Alarm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget