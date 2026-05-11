Suvendu Adhikari To Chair First Bengal Cabinet Meeting At Nabanna Today, Speak With Top Cops

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled to chair the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed BJP government at Nabanna on Monday, marking the formal beginning of administrative operations under the state’s first Bharatiya Janata Party-led government.

The Chief Minister is also expected to hold a high-level administrative and law-and-order review meeting later in the day with senior police and administrative officials from across the state.

According to sources, Adhikari is likely to leave his residence at Chinar Park in the morning and first visit the BJP party office before proceeding to Nabanna for the cabinet meeting.

High-Level Police Meeting Scheduled

Following the cabinet session, the Chief Minister is expected to chair his first major administrative review meeting at around 5 pm at Nabanna Sabhaghar in Howrah.

Senior police officials, including the state Director General of Police, Additional Directors General, Inspectors General and Ajay Nand, have been asked to attend the meeting.

Commissioners of Police from various commissionerates, including Howrah Police, district Superintendents of Police and senior Government Railway Police officials have also been directed to participate.

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Officials from the CID, Special Task Force, Intelligence Branch, traffic wing, telecom, training, coastal security and armed police units are also expected to attend the high-profile meeting.

According to officials, the discussions are likely to focus on maintaining law and order, strengthening coordination among police units and ensuring administrative preparedness under the new government.

Security Tightened Around Nabanna

Ahead of the meetings, security arrangements in and around Nabanna have been significantly enhanced.

On Sunday, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand inspected the state secretariat and adjoining areas along with senior officers of Kolkata Police. Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi also joined the inspection as officials reviewed security deployment and preparedness around the administrative headquarters, PTI reported.

A senior police officer said the inspection was conducted in view of the Chief Minister’s first administrative meeting scheduled for Monday evening.

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BJP Government Begins Full-Scale Administration

Adhikari took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal on May 9 at a mega ceremony held at the Brigade Parade Ground in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior BJP leaders.

The BJP formed the government in West Bengal for the first time following its victory in the Assembly elections.

Along with Adhikari, five ministers, including Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Nisith Pramanik, Khudiram Tudu and Ashok Kirtania, also took oath as ministers.

Chief Ministers from 20 BJP-ruled states attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Adhikari, who became the first Chief Minister from a district in nearly 55 years, had earlier issued a strong public message calling for disciplined governance and polite administrative conduct after assuming office.