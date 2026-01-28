‘I’m Going Back To…,’ Arijit Singh Reveals Future Plans, Reasons Behind His Retirement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing on Tuesday through his social media accounts, stating that he would no longer be taking on “new assignments”. In a series of posts on what is reportedly his private X (formerly Twitter) account, he also shared his future plans and the reasons behind his decision to step away from playback singing. Singh added that the decision was not made hastily but was carefully considered.

“Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” Arijit Singh said in his retirement posts on social media.

‘Not One But Several Reasons Behind Retirement’

In a series of posts on his private X account, which has the username “Atmojoarjalojo”, Singh shared reasons behind his retirement from playback singing.

“There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons, plus I have been trying to do this for a long time. Finally, I have gathered the right courage.” He added that one of the reasons behind his retirement is that he simply “got bored”.

“One of the reasons is simple, I get bored pretty quickly, that’s why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing: I got bored. I need to do some other music to live,” he further said, before clarifying that he “won’t stop making music”.

Singh added that although he has announced his retirement, he still has some “pending commitments” that are scheduled to be released this year.

‘Make My Own Music’

Arijit Singh assured fans that music will continue to be an integral part of his life. “I will make my own music. Will come up with my music whenever I am ready,” he said, revealing his future plans.

“I am going back to Indian Classical Music. I wanna go back to making music. I wanna start again,” he wrote.

‘Fans Never Existed For Me’: Arijit Singh

When someone asked the singer if he didn’t care about his fans, Singh replied that for him, “fans never existed”. “For me, my fans never existed. You are all my listeners. You all are always my extended family.”

“GOD has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music and in future will be learning more and doing more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support,” he further expressed.

Arijit Singh began his musical journey in 2005, participating in the reality show Fame Gurukul. In 2010, he started working as an assistant to composer Pritam and went on to become one of the biggest names in the Indian music industry. Over the years, he has delivered numerous chart-topping hits, including Binte Dil and Kesariya, both of which earned him National Film Awards. In recognition of his exceptional contribution to Indian music, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 2025.