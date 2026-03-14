UK07 Rider, also known as Anurag Dobhal, was released from the ICU days after he crashed his SUV on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during an Instagram Live session on March 7. However, his condition took a turn for the worse on Monday morning, as his lungs were partially damaged in the accident, his manager Rohit Panday shared in an update.

‘Anurag Dobhal’s Lungs Partially Damaged’

“Update: Anurag Bhai’s condition was stable until this morning, but it has now become serious because his lungs were partially damaged in the accident, leading to a severe infection,” Panday wrote on Instagram Story. He added that Dobhal has been diagnosed with severe pneumonia.

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“He is currently under the close supervision of doctors. We request everyone to pray for him,” the manager further appealed.

Anurag Dobhal’s Mental Health Struggles, Suicide Attempt

Dobhal, who gained fame on Bigg Boss 17, had attempted suicide during the livestream on March 7 after speaking about his deteriorating mental health and alleged harassment by his family following his inter-caste marriage with Ritika, who is nine months pregnant.

Earlier, Dobhal’s wife, Ritika, shared an Instagram Story stating that money and fame mean nothing to her, and that her focus is on dharma (duty) and karma (actions).

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Following these events, Dobhal’s brother, Kalam Ink, released video statements sharing his perspective on the situation. In response, Dobhal’s manager stressed that their primary focus remains on Anurag’s health and recovery, along with Ritika’s well-being.

“At this point, our priority is Anurag’s health and recovery, as well as Ritika Bhabhi’s wellbeing since she is almost nine months pregnant,” Panday said. “We will not comment on any videos or statements right now. Let Anurag recover, and we will issue an official statement afterwards.”





