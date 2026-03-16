LPG Output Up 36%, Shivalik and Nanda Devi Cross Strait Of Hormuz: Govt

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Shipping Ministry official Rajesh Kumar Sinha on Monday said that the LPG carrier Shivalik, which sailed from the Persian Gulf and crossed the Strait of Hormuz, is expected to reach India at around 5 pm today. He added that documentation, priority berthing and other arrangements have been completed at the port to ensure there is no delay in cargo discharge. Sinha said all Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are safe and no incident has been reported in the last 24 hours. He added that authorities are maintaining continuous monitoring of the situation and remain in contact with every vessel and its crew.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Shipping Ministry, GoI says, "Shivalik LPG carrier, which sailed from the Persian Gulf, crossed the Strait of Hormuz and headed towards India, will be reaching today around 5 pm, maybe after an hour or so. And before its arrival,… pic.twitter.com/41AtHChQLY March 16, 2026

According to the government, 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 Indian seafarers are currently operating west of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, as reported earlier.

Output Up, Supply Under Control

According to officials, domestic LPG production has been stepped up significantly, with current output around 36 per cent higher than the levels recorded on March 5. The increase has been aimed at maintaining adequate supply in the country while keeping a close watch on global shipping routes linked to the Persian Gulf.

Authorities said the situation is being monitored continuously and there is no immediate concern regarding availability of LPG, as both domestic production and incoming shipments are being managed in a coordinated manner.

Priority Berthing Arranged For Shivalik

The government confirmed that LPG carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi crossed the Strait of Hormuz on March 13 and are sailing towards India with cargo. Officials said preparations, including documentation and priority berthing, have been put in place so that there is no delay once the ships reach port.

On the 22 Indian vessels currently operating in the region, officials said detailed information will be shared only after formal confirmation. The government added that it remains in touch with ships in the area and will issue updates as soon as official inputs are received.