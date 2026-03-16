Massive Fire Near Dubai Airport After Drone Strike; Flight Operations Suspended: Video

A fire erupted near Dubai International Airport on Monday after a drone-related incident struck a fuel tank in the area, triggering an emergency response and the temporary suspension of flight operations.

Officials said teams from Dubai Civil Defence were deployed immediately to contain the blaze. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported, adding that precautionary safety measures were activated in the surrounding area.

In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said a drone incident near the airport had damaged one of the fuel tanks. Emergency crews quickly moved to extinguish the fire and later confirmed that the flames had been brought under control.

A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks. Dubai Civil Defence teams are currently working to bring the fire under control. No injuries have been reported so far. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

“Dubai Civil Defence teams have successfully contained the fire resulting from the impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. No injuries have been reported,” the office said in an update.

Dubai Civil Defence teams have successfully contained the fire resulting from impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. No injuries have been reported. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

Videos circulating widely on social media showed a large blaze and thick plumes of smoke rising after an aerial object, reportedly a drone, hit a fuel tank near the airport.

WATCH: Large fire near Dubai International Airport after Iranian drone strike pic.twitter.com/FDNa04tHqF — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) March 16, 2026

Authorities earlier said emergency teams were dispatched without delay and that all safety protocols had been activated to safeguard residents, workers and airport operations.

Flights Suspended After Drone Strike

Following the incident, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure.

"Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available," the Dubai Media Office wrote on X.

The development comes amid heightened regional tensions after Iran targeted US assets as well as civilian infrastructure, including airports, ports and oil facilities across the Gulf, following US-Israeli strikes on its leadership.