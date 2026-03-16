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HomeNewsAir India Cancels All Dubai Flights After Drone Strike Near Airport As West Asia Conflict Rages

Air India Cancels All Dubai Flights After Drone Strike Near Airport As West Asia Conflict Rages

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has imposed a temporary suspension at the Dubai Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff following the drone strike.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
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Air India Group on Monday suspended all its flights to and from Dubai after a drone strike near the Dubai International Airport triggered a massive fire. The drone incident hit the oil tanker in the vicinity of the airport.  

"Dubai International Airport has temporarily suspended all flight operations to and from the airport. As a result, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Dubai have been cancelled for the day," the Tata-owned carrier wrote in a post on X.

The airline further stated that it is offering the affected guests to choose between rebooking and cancelling and receiving a full refund of their flight ticket. "Our teams remain fully committed to assisting guests and ensuring stranded passengers are brought home safely at the earliest opportunity," it added.
  
The Air India Express' ad-hoc flight operations to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah will, however, continue as announced, the airline said.

Meanwhile, all flights were temporarily suspended at Dubai International Airport following a drone-related incident near the airport. 

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority imposed the suspension as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

"Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available," The Dubai Media Office said in a post on X.

Authorities also said that a fire broke out after a drone struck near the airport. Minimal damage was reported.

"Authorities are currently responding to a fire resulting from a drone-related incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure everyone's safety," the Dubai Media Office said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Air India suspended flights to Dubai?

Air India suspended flights to and from Dubai due to a drone strike near the Dubai International Airport, which caused a fire and a temporary suspension of airport operations.

What happened at Dubai International Airport?

A drone strike near Dubai International Airport triggered a fire, leading the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority to temporarily suspend all flight operations as a precautionary safety measure.

What options does Air India offer to affected passengers?

Air India is offering affected guests the choice to rebook their flight or cancel their ticket for a full refund.

Are all Air India Express flights to the UAE affected?

No, Air India Express flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah will continue as announced.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Air India Dubai Airport Israel Iran Conflict Iran War
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