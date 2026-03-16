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Air India Group on Monday suspended all its flights to and from Dubai after a drone strike near the Dubai International Airport triggered a massive fire. The drone incident hit the oil tanker in the vicinity of the airport.

"Dubai International Airport has temporarily suspended all flight operations to and from the airport. As a result, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Dubai have been cancelled for the day," the Tata-owned carrier wrote in a post on X.

The airline further stated that it is offering the affected guests to choose between rebooking and cancelling and receiving a full refund of their flight ticket. "Our teams remain fully committed to assisting guests and ensuring stranded passengers are brought home safely at the earliest opportunity," it added.



The Air India Express' ad-hoc flight operations to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah will, however, continue as announced, the airline said.

#ImportantUpdate

Dubai Flight Operations Suspended



Dubai International Airport has temporarily suspended all flight operations to and from the airport.



As a result, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Dubai have been cancelled for the day.



We are offering all… — Air India (@airindia) March 16, 2026

Meanwhile, all flights were temporarily suspended at Dubai International Airport following a drone-related incident near the airport.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority imposed the suspension as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.



"Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available," The Dubai Media Office said in a post on X.



Authorities also said that a fire broke out after a drone struck near the airport. Minimal damage was reported.



"Authorities are currently responding to a fire resulting from a drone-related incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure everyone's safety," the Dubai Media Office said.