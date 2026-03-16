Salman Khan Renames Battle Of Galwan To Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, Drops New Poster

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Salman Khan has officially revealed the new title of his upcoming film, which was earlier called Battle of Galwan. The film will now be titled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Along with the announcement, the 60-year-old actor also dropped the new poster of the project. The new title is based on the first song from the actor's film, ‘Maatrubhumi’.

Salman Khan Drops New Poster

Sharing the poster on his social media platforms, Salman wrote, “May War Rest In Peace.”

The film, slated for an April 17 release, draws inspiration from the historic Galwan Valley events and goes beyond the battlefield. The new title change reflects that. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The Salman Khan film is set to clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan’s fantasy thriller Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Dharma Productions.

ALSO READ| Salman Khan Drops ‘Maatrubhumi’ Teaser As Sunny Deol’s Border 2 Hits Screens

How Did Social Media Users React To Title Change?

Soon after Salman Khan dropped the poster of his film with the new title, many quickly dropped their thoughts in the comments section of his social media posts.

“On fire bhai,” said one social media user.

Another added, “Hoping the film will carry forward the legacy of war movies.”

“Ab aya na maza [Now this is fun],” commented a third.

A fourth expressed, “Salman Khan in and as a warrior! This poster looks incredibly intense and powerful. The tiger is ready to roar again in Maatrubhumi!”

Some social media users were curious if the renaming of the title suggests a change in the content of the film. “What does it mean? Any new content or what?”