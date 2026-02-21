Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentRajinikanth And Kamal Haasan Reunite After 47 Years; KHxRK Promo Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan Reunite After 47 Years; KHxRK Promo Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan reunite after nearly 47 years as the KHxRK Tamil promo drops, sparking massive buzz and excitement across social media.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 12:53 PM (IST)

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, two icons who have shaped generations of Indian cinema, are set to reunite on screen after nearly 47 years, and the excitement is already electric. Now, fueling the frenzy further, the much-awaited KHxRK Tamil promo has officially dropped on YouTube. Shared by Red Giant Movies, the trailer has ignited social media, sending fans and the film fraternity into overdrive as they witness the legendary duo coming together once again.

Red Giant Movies shared the update on X with a striking caption: "Born Cool. Built Retro. Eternal Swag. 😎"

Teasers That Sparked A Frenzy

On February 19 (Thursday), Red Giant Movies ignited speculation with a cryptic post on X that read: "Two legends. One frame. Next update tomorrow at 12:07 PM."

The poster accompanying the message featured a vintage car with the initials "KH" and "RK", unmistakable references to Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. Within minutes, the internet lit up. Fans dissected every detail, celebrated the hint, and began counting down to the official reveal.

Earlier the same day, the production house had shared another suspenseful note: "Some stories follow rules. Some films rewrite them. Stay curious. Stay excited. Next update at 7:12 PM!" The layered messaging only intensified anticipation.

A Collaboration Years In The Making

The upcoming project is being jointly backed by Red Giant Movies and Raaj Kamal Films International, bringing two major banners together for what could be one of the most significant announcements in recent Tamil cinema history. Speculation is also mounting around who will direct the film, with names like Nelson Dilipkumar and Lokesh Kanagaraj being discussed among fans.

Interestingly, this reunion did not emerge overnight. In September 2025, Rajinikanth had publicly expressed his wish to collaborate with Kamal Haasan again, stating that he would be open to it if the story and characters were compelling. Kamal Haasan, too, had shared his enthusiasm at an award event, saying he would be happy if the collaboration resonated with audiences, and even if it didn’t, they would continue striving to create meaningful cinema.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth Kamal Haasan Tamil Cinema News Rajinikanth Kamal Haasan Reunion Red Giant Movies
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan Reunite After 47 Years; KHxRK Promo Sends Fans Into Frenzy
Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan Reunite After 47 Years; KHxRK Promo Sends Fans Into Frenzy
Entertainment
O'Romeo vs Assi Box Office: Shahid Kapoor’s Film Stays Ahead As Taapsee Pannu’s Courtroom Drama Opens At Rs 1 Crore
O'Romeo vs Assi Box Office: Shahid Kapoor’s Film Stays Ahead As Taapsee Pannu’s Courtroom Drama Opens At Rs 1 Crore
Entertainment
'This Is Not Me', Dhurandhar Fame Ayesha Khan Exposes WhatsApp Imposter, Shares Screenshot
'This Is Not Me', Dhurandhar Fame Ayesha Khan Exposes WhatsApp Imposter, Shares Screenshot
Entertainment
‘I Lived Where Lord Krishna Was Born’: Vikram Bhatt Walks Out On Bail After Rs 30 Crore Fraud Case
‘I Lived Where Lord Krishna Was Born’: Vikram Bhatt Walks Out On Bail After Rs 30 Crore Fraud Case
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Politics Heats Up: BJP Marches to Congress HQ Over Summit Controversy
Political showdown in Delhi: BJP Opens Front Over AI Impact Summit Protest
Breaking News: Delhi Police Seize Car After Subhash Nagar Crash, Accused Mohit Under Investigation
BJP Protest in Delhi: Demonstration Against AI Summit Controversy
TERROR ALERT IN CAPITAL: Major Security Threat Looms Over Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget