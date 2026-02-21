Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan Reunite After 47 Years; KHxRK Promo Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, two icons who have shaped generations of Indian cinema, are set to reunite on screen after nearly 47 years, and the excitement is already electric. Now, fueling the frenzy further, the much-awaited KHxRK Tamil promo has officially dropped on YouTube. Shared by Red Giant Movies, the trailer has ignited social media, sending fans and the film fraternity into overdrive as they witness the legendary duo coming together once again.

Red Giant Movies shared the update on X with a striking caption: "Born Cool. Built Retro. Eternal Swag. 😎"

Teasers That Sparked A Frenzy

On February 19 (Thursday), Red Giant Movies ignited speculation with a cryptic post on X that read: "Two legends. One frame. Next update tomorrow at 12:07 PM."

The poster accompanying the message featured a vintage car with the initials "KH" and "RK", unmistakable references to Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. Within minutes, the internet lit up. Fans dissected every detail, celebrated the hint, and began counting down to the official reveal.

Earlier the same day, the production house had shared another suspenseful note: "Some stories follow rules. Some films rewrite them. Stay curious. Stay excited. Next update at 7:12 PM!" The layered messaging only intensified anticipation.

Some stories follow the rules.

Some films rewrite them.



Stay curious. Stay excited.

Next Drop 7:12 PM! #RedGiant17 ✨ pic.twitter.com/R1Goqiqxnp — Red Giant Movies (@RedGiantMovies_) February 19, 2026

A Collaboration Years In The Making

The upcoming project is being jointly backed by Red Giant Movies and Raaj Kamal Films International, bringing two major banners together for what could be one of the most significant announcements in recent Tamil cinema history. Speculation is also mounting around who will direct the film, with names like Nelson Dilipkumar and Lokesh Kanagaraj being discussed among fans.

Interestingly, this reunion did not emerge overnight. In September 2025, Rajinikanth had publicly expressed his wish to collaborate with Kamal Haasan again, stating that he would be open to it if the story and characters were compelling. Kamal Haasan, too, had shared his enthusiasm at an award event, saying he would be happy if the collaboration resonated with audiences, and even if it didn’t, they would continue striving to create meaningful cinema.