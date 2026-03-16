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HomeCities10 Patients Killed, Several Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Hospital In Odisha's Cuttack

10 Patients Killed, Several Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Hospital In Odisha's Cuttack

CM Majhi has ordered a judicial probe into the incident and directed the Director General of Fire Services to immediately investigate the cause of the blaze.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 08:55 AM (IST)
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At least 10 patients died after a major fire broke out in the ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Bhubaneswar in the early hours of Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said.

The blaze erupted in the Trauma Care ICU of the government-run hospital between 2.30 am and 3 am, where critically ill patients were undergoing treatment. According to the chief minister, there were 23 patients in the Trauma Care ICU, an adjacent ICU and a nearby ward when the fire broke out.

Seven patients died in the blaze itself, while three others succumbed to burn injuries or suffocation during evacuation, taking the death toll to 10, Majhi told reporters.

CM Majhi Orders Probe, Announces Ex-Gratia

The chief minister, who rushed to the hospital after the incident, said 11 hospital staff members sustained burn injuries while attempting to rescue patients and shift them to safer areas within the facility.

Fire service personnel, along with hospital staff, police and attendants of patients, carried out rescue operations and moved those undergoing treatment in the ICU to other departments of the hospital.

Officials suspect that the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit.

Majhi ordered a judicial probe into the incident and directed the Director General of Fire Services to immediately investigate the cause of the blaze. He also instructed the official to personally visit the hospital and ensure compliance with fire safety norms.

“If anyone is found responsible after the judicial inquiry, strict action will be taken,” the chief minister said.

Majhi, accompanied by Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, visited the hospital and reviewed the situation. He also met injured patients and staff undergoing treatment at the facility and directed officials to ensure proper medical care for them.

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the families of each of the deceased.

The chief minister said 11 medical staff members who risked their lives during the rescue operation were currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Majhi also noted that after assuming office, he had directed authorities to strengthen fire safety measures in government-run medical facilities. The state government had allocated Rs 320 crore in the 2025–26 budget for installing firefighting systems in hospitals, while another Rs 400 crore has been earmarked for the 2026–27 financial year.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the deaths and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He is also expected to visit the hospital, according to a statement from his office.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many patients died in the SCB Medical College and Hospital fire?

At least 10 patients died in the fire. Seven died in the blaze itself, and three others succumbed to injuries or suffocation during evacuation.

What caused the fire at SCB Medical College and Hospital?

Officials suspect the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit. A judicial probe has been ordered to investigate the cause.

What actions has the Chief Minister taken regarding the fire?

The Chief Minister ordered a judicial probe, directed an investigation into the cause of the blaze, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased.

Were any hospital staff injured in the fire?

Yes, 11 hospital staff members sustained burn injuries while attempting to rescue patients and shift them to safer areas.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 07:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cuttack Odisha
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