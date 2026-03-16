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HomeNewsIndiaEC Reshuffles Bengal Top Cops Day After Poll Schedule Announcement; New DGP, Kolkata Police Chief Named

EC Reshuffles Bengal Top Cops Day After Poll Schedule Announcement; New DGP, Kolkata Police Chief Named

EC reshuffled Bengal Police leadership, transferring the DGP and three senior officers, day after poll schedule announcement. It instructed the state government to implement orders by 3 pm on Monday.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 03:01 PM (IST)
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A day after the announcement of the assembly election schedule in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India on Monday ordered a reshuffle of senior police officials, appointing IPS officer Siddh Nath Gupta as the new Director General of Police, replacing Peeyush Pandey.

The poll panel also removed Supratim Sarkar as the Commissioner of Kolkata Police and appointed Ajay Kumar Nand as his replacement, officials said.

Changes After Review of Poll Preparedness

According to the commission, the decision followed a review of poll preparedness in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

In an official communication, the EC directed the state government to appoint Siddh Nath Gupta as Director General and Inspector General of Police (in-charge). It also named Natarajan Ramesh Babu as Director General of Correctional Services.

Additionally, Ajay Mukund Ranade has been appointed as Additional Director General and IGP (Law and Order).

The poll body has instructed the state government to implement the orders immediately and submit a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday.

It also directed that the officers who have been transferred should not be assigned any election-related responsibilities until the completion of the polling process.

 Bengal Chief Secretary, Home Secretary Transferred

In a letter dated March 15 addressed to the state’s Chief Secretary in Kolkata, the Election Commission ordered the transfer of senior officers in the West Bengal government. It said it had reviewed poll preparedness for the upcoming legislative assembly elections and directed immediate administrative changes.

According to the directive, Dushyant Nariala (IAS-1993) has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of West Bengal, replacing Nandini Chakraborty.

The poll panel also appointed Sanghamitra Ghosh (IAS-1997) as Principal Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs, Government of West Bengal.

The EC directed the state government to implement the orders with immediate effect and submit a compliance report confirming that the officers have assumed charge by 3 pm on March 16, 2026.

The commission also specified that the officers who have been transferred out of their positions should not be assigned any election-related responsibilities until the completion of the polls.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Election Commission of India order a reshuffle of senior police officials in West Bengal?

The decision followed a review of poll preparedness in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Who has been appointed as the new Director General of Police in West Bengal?

IPS officer Siddh Nath Gupta has been appointed as the new Director General of Police, replacing Peeyush Pandey.

Who is the new Commissioner of Kolkata Police?

Ajay Kumar Nand has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Kolkata Police, replacing Supratim Sarkar.

Have any top state government officials been transferred?

Yes, Dushyant Nariala has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of West Bengal, replacing Nandini Chakraborty.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Bengal Assembly Elections EC WEst Bengal Bengal Election 2026
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