Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A legal term usually confined to corporate contracts has suddenly become central to the global energy crisis. As the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel continues to disrupt oil and gas infrastructure across the Gulf, several energy producers have begun invoking “force majeure” to suspend shipments and production. Here is a closer look at what the term means and why it matters for global energy markets, especially amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

What Is ‘Force Majeure’?

“Force majeure” is a legal term commonly included in commercial contracts that allows companies to suspend or delay their obligations when extraordinary events beyond their control make it impossible to fulfil them.

The term comes from French and literally means “superior force.” It typically applies to events such as wars, natural disasters, government restrictions or major disruptions to transport and infrastructure.

When a company invokes force majeure, it is essentially informing its customers that it cannot deliver goods or services as promised, without being penalised for breach of contract. In most cases, the obligations are suspended rather than cancelled until the situation stabilises.

Why Gulf Energy Producers Are Invoking It

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has severely disrupted the region’s energy infrastructure and shipping routes, forcing several Gulf producers to declare force majeure on oil and gas exports.

Drone strikes and attacks on refineries, storage facilities and export terminals have damaged key infrastructure and created logistical challenges for shipping energy supplies.

For instance, Bahrain’s state oil company declared force majeure on shipments after an attack on its refinery, while Kuwait has also reduced crude production and invoked the clause due to disruptions linked to the conflict.

Qatar, one of the world’s largest exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), halted operations at its massive Ras Laffan facility following attacks and also declared force majeure on shipments.

The Strait Of Hormuz Factor

A key reason behind the disruptions is the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and LNG shipments pass.

Escalating hostilities and threats to maritime traffic in the strait have made shipping risky, forcing companies to halt exports or reduce production.

Any prolonged disruption in this corridor could significantly affect global energy supplies and prices.

Impact On Global Energy Markets

The growing number of force majeure declarations has sent shockwaves through global energy markets. Analysts warn that oil and gas supply disruptions from the Gulf could push prices higher and create volatility in international markets.

Energy prices have already surged amid fears of supply shortages as energy infrastructure across the region faces attacks or shutdowns.

Since Gulf countries account for a significant share of global oil and LNG exports, prolonged disruptions could affect energy security for major importers in Asia and Europe.

Could More Countries Declare Force Majeure?

Energy experts warn that more Gulf producers could invoke the clause if the conflict continues and shipping disruptions worsen.

Analysts in the region have already cautioned that exporters may be forced to halt shipments if attacks on infrastructure and maritime routes intensify.

If that happens, the ripple effects could extend well beyond the Middle East, potentially triggering a broader global energy crisis.