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HomeEducationUGC Directs Universities To Prioritise Student Mental Health, Fitness, And Well-Being On Campuses

UGC Directs Universities To Prioritise Student Mental Health, Fitness, And Well-Being On Campuses

UGC asks universities to prioritise student mental health and fitness through counselling centres, sports activities, and stronger campus support systems.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 08:47 AM (IST)

India’s higher education regulator, the University Grants Commission (UGC), has issued comprehensive guidelines directing universities and colleges to place student mental health, physical fitness, and emotional well-being at the centre of campus life. The move aims to create a safer, more supportive academic environment across higher education institutions (HEIs) in the country. 

The new framework aligns with the goals of the National Education Policy 2020, which emphasises the importance of holistic development and the need for structured student support systems within universities. 

Official Notice - Direct Link 

Building Support Systems for Student Well-Being 

According to the guidelines, higher education institutions must ensure access to mental health services, career counselling, and emotional support for students. The objective is to address challenges such as academic pressure, peer influence, behavioural concerns, stress, and career-related anxieties that many students face during their university years. 

Institutions are expected to develop structured mechanisms and standard procedures that safeguard students from physical, social, or cultural threats that may lead to psychological distress. These efforts are intended to ensure that students can study and work in a secure and welcoming environment. 

The UGC also highlighted that campuses should already have safety measures in place, including secure entry systems and protected spaces such as hostels, libraries, cafeterias, playgrounds, and other student activity areas. 

Student Services Centres to Offer Counselling and Guidance 

A key recommendation in the guidelines is the establishment of Students Services Centres (SSC) in every higher education institution. These centres will function as dedicated hubs to assist students dealing with emotional stress and adjustment issues. 

The SSCs will provide counselling, guidance, and psychological support through multiple channels, including in-person sessions, online consultations, group discussions, and telephone helplines. Each centre is expected to employ trained counsellors and mental health professionals who can assess student needs and provide timely interventions. 

These centres will also maintain records of students who may be more vulnerable to stress and require additional support. By identifying such cases early, institutions can introduce targeted resilience-building initiatives and potentially reduce dropout rates. 

Physical Fitness and Campus Activities Emphasised 

The guidelines also underline the importance of physical fitness in supporting mental health. Universities have been encouraged to actively promote sports, exercise, yoga, and other physical activities for students. 

Higher education institutions are advised to strengthen platforms such as NCC, NSS, and sports councils while ensuring adequate infrastructure, including gymnasiums and sports facilities. The UGC recommends that students engage in at least one hour of physical activity daily to support both physical and psychological well-being. 

Focus on Positive Campus Culture 

Beyond counselling and sports, the UGC has urged universities to create a vibrant campus culture that encourages academic engagement, cultural activities, internships, and community participation. These initiatives aim to help students discover their interests, build confidence, and maintain a healthy balance between academic and personal growth. 

The guidelines also encourage universities to collaborate with leading mental health institutions and promote initiatives such as counselling training for faculty and awareness programmes on emotional well-being. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 08:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UGC UGC Campus Guidelines UGC Mental Health Guidelines
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