Alia Bhatt Gets Upset Over Whistles At Alpha Event In Jaipur; Asks Organisers ‘Who Gave Them...?’

The promotional tour for Alpha began on a high-energy note in Jaipur as Alia Bhatt and Sharvari arrived in the Pink City on Monday. The two actors received a grand welcome from female bikers and hundreds of excited fans who gathered to catch a glimpse of them. What started as an energetic fan event soon turned chaotic due to crowd pressure and security concerns. Despite the commotion, both stars interacted warmly with fans and shared fresh details about the much-awaited film, building even more excitement around the upcoming YRF spy thriller ahead of its theatrical release.

Alpha Jaipur Promotions

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari reached Jaipur to kick off promotions for Alpha, backed by Yash Raj Films. A large group of female bikers welcomed the duo at Jawahar Circle before escorting them to Mirage Cinema. Both actors appeared delighted by the reception and happily posed for selfies with the bikers. The original plan was to interact with the bikers outdoors, but the rising crowd forced organisers to quickly move the event indoors.

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Security Struggles Amid Fan Frenzy

The event saw a huge turnout, with hundreds gathering near Jawahar Circle to catch a glimpse of the actors. The sudden rush created a brief security concern, with officials struggling to manage the swelling crowd. During the commotion, a media professional’s glasses were reportedly broken. Security teams acted quickly and brought the situation under control before the event continued inside the theatre.

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Alia-Sharvari Moment

One of the most talked-about moments from the event came during Alia and Sharvari’s interaction with fans. Alia playfully told Sharvari that her cheeks had turned pink after arriving in Jaipur. Sharvari smiled and shyly agreed, drawing loud applause and laughter from the audience. The candid exchange quickly became a fan-favourite moment from the event.

During the screening of Alpha’s teaser and trailer, loud whistles from the audience filled the theatre. The cheering grew so intense that dialogue became difficult to hear. Alia appeared visibly annoyed and questioned the event team about why whistles had been distributed to the audience. The stage team repeatedly requested that fans stop, after which the situation settled down.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the seventh film in Yash Raj Films’ expanding spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2 and Pathaan. The recently released teaser introduced Alia as Sita, a deadly operative raised to kill. Bobby Deol plays the main antagonist and is shown as her mentor-turned-enemy. Though Sharvari’s role remains under wraps, the teaser suggests she joins Sita on a high-risk mission.

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Teaser Details

One of the most talked-about aspects of the teaser was its strong Ramayana-inspired reference. Alia’s character describes herself as a modern-day Sita, prepared for agnipariksha and determined to burn Lanka herself. The dialogue quickly became a major talking point among fans. There is also speculation around Anil Kapoor’s connection to the Alpha programme, linking the story to the wider spy universe. Alpha is scheduled to release in theatres on July 3.

With the teaser already generating strong interest, the buzz around Massacre has only added to Alpha’s momentum. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for YRF to drop the full track before the film hits theatres.