Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentAlia Bhatt Gets Upset Over Whistles At Alpha Event In Jaipur; Asks Organisers ‘Who Gave Them...?’

Alia Bhatt Gets Upset Over Whistles At Alpha Event In Jaipur; Asks Organisers ‘Who Gave Them...?’

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari sparked major buzz after teasing Alpha’s unreleased song Massacre during an Instagram Live session. The brief preview instantly impressed fans, with many calling it a chartbuster and urging YRF to release the full track soon.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alia, Sharvari teased
  • Fans demand full

The promotional tour for Alpha began on a high-energy note in Jaipur as Alia Bhatt and Sharvari arrived in the Pink City on Monday. The two actors received a grand welcome from female bikers and hundreds of excited fans who gathered to catch a glimpse of them. What started as an energetic fan event soon turned chaotic due to crowd pressure and security concerns. Despite the commotion, both stars interacted warmly with fans and shared fresh details about the much-awaited film, building even more excitement around the upcoming YRF spy thriller ahead of its theatrical release.

Alpha Jaipur Promotions

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari reached Jaipur to kick off promotions for Alpha, backed by Yash Raj Films. A large group of female bikers welcomed the duo at Jawahar Circle before escorting them to Mirage Cinema. Both actors appeared delighted by the reception and happily posed for selfies with the bikers. The original plan was to interact with the bikers outdoors, but the rising crowd forced organisers to quickly move the event indoors.

ALSO READ | Suriya Joins Hands With Jai Bhim Director T J Gnanavel, Kayadu Lohar To Star Opposite 'Karuppu' Actor

Security Struggles Amid Fan Frenzy

The event saw a huge turnout, with hundreds gathering near Jawahar Circle to catch a glimpse of the actors. The sudden rush created a brief security concern, with officials struggling to manage the swelling crowd. During the commotion, a media professional’s glasses were reportedly broken. Security teams acted quickly and brought the situation under control before the event continued inside the theatre.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jaipur Waley (JW Media & Entertainment) (@jaipur.waley_)

Alia-Sharvari Moment

One of the most talked-about moments from the event came during Alia and Sharvari’s interaction with fans. Alia playfully told Sharvari that her cheeks had turned pink after arriving in Jaipur. Sharvari smiled and shyly agreed, drawing loud applause and laughter from the audience. The candid exchange quickly became a fan-favourite moment from the event.

During the screening of Alpha’s teaser and trailer, loud whistles from the audience filled the theatre. The cheering grew so intense that dialogue became difficult to hear. Alia appeared visibly annoyed and questioned the event team about why whistles had been distributed to the audience. The stage team repeatedly requested that fans stop, after which the situation settled down.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the seventh film in Yash Raj Films’ expanding spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2 and Pathaan. The recently released teaser introduced Alia as Sita, a deadly operative raised to kill. Bobby Deol plays the main antagonist and is shown as her mentor-turned-enemy. Though Sharvari’s role remains under wraps, the teaser suggests she joins Sita on a high-risk mission.

ALSO READ | 'Paani Nahi Milne Wala Hai?': Ram Kapoor’s 'Entitled' Behaviour In Lock Upp 2 Sparks Backlash

Teaser Details

One of the most talked-about aspects of the teaser was its strong Ramayana-inspired reference. Alia’s character describes herself as a modern-day Sita, prepared for agnipariksha and determined to burn Lanka herself. The dialogue quickly became a major talking point among fans. There is also speculation around Anil Kapoor’s connection to the Alpha programme, linking the story to the wider spy universe. Alpha is scheduled to release in theatres on July 3.

With the teaser already generating strong interest, the buzz around Massacre has only added to Alpha’s momentum. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for YRF to drop the full track before the film hits theatres.

 
 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What song from Alpha was recently teased?

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari teased

What was the fan reaction to the song teaser?

Fans reacted enthusiastically, praising the song's energy and hook. Social media was flooded with demands for Yash Raj Films to release the full track soon.

Who is involved in the film Alpha and what is its significance?

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and is the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' expanding spy universe. Alia Bhatt plays a deadly operative named Sita, with Bobby Deol as the antagonist.

When is the film Alpha scheduled to be released?

Alpha is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 3. Its teaser also featured a strong Ramayana-inspired reference, with Alia's character as a modern-day Sita.

Who sings the song 'Massacre' from Alpha?

The unreleased song 'Massacre' from Alpha is sung by Shilpa Rao. Fans are eagerly waiting for its full version to be released.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 29 Jun 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Anil Kapoor Bobby Deol Sharvari YRF Spy Universe Alpha Alpha Movie Alpha Jaipur Promotions Alia Bhatt Jaipur Sharvari Jaipur Event
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Alia Bhatt Gets Upset Over Whistles At Alpha Event In Jaipur; Asks Organisers ‘Who Gave Them...?’
Alia Bhatt Gets Upset Over Whistles At Alpha Event In Jaipur; Asks Organisers ‘Who Gave Them...?’
Entertainment
Did Uorfi Javed Convert To Hinduism And Become Rita Bhardwaj?
Did Uorfi Javed Convert To Hinduism And Become Rita Bhardwaj?
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar Says Saiyaara Worked Due To 'Luck'; Skips Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Names In Viral Video: WATCH
Akshay Kumar Says Saiyaara Worked Due To 'Luck'; Skips Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Names In Viral Video: WATCH
Entertainment
'Paani Nahi Milne Wala Hai?': Ram Kapoor’s 'Entitled' Behaviour In Lock Upp 2 Sparks Backlash
'Paani Nahi Milne Wala Hai?': Ram Kapoor’s 'Entitled' Behaviour In Lock Upp 2 Sparks Backlash
Advertisement

Videos

Ram Mandir Donation Scam: Probe Deepens as Evidence Trail Reaches Banks, Trust Under Fresh Scrutiny
Ayodhya Donation Probe: New CCTV Footage, Trust Questions, and Expanding Investigation Raise Fresh Concerns
Punjab Sacrilege Law Row: Akal Takht Gives Mann Government One-Month Deadline to Amend Controversial Bill
Breaking: Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust Calls Early Meeting as Restructuring and Leadership Changes Come Under Focus
Ayodhya Donation Probe: Gopal Rao’s Presence at Ram Lalla Aarti Sparks Fresh Questions Amid SIT Investigation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget