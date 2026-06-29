Alia Bhatt and Sharvari teased
Alia Bhatt Gets Upset Over Whistles At Alpha Event In Jaipur; Asks Organisers ‘Who Gave Them...?’
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari sparked major buzz after teasing Alpha’s unreleased song Massacre during an Instagram Live session. The brief preview instantly impressed fans, with many calling it a chartbuster and urging YRF to release the full track soon.
- Alia, Sharvari teased
- Fans demand full
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What song from Alpha was recently teased?
What was the fan reaction to the song teaser?
Fans reacted enthusiastically, praising the song's energy and hook. Social media was flooded with demands for Yash Raj Films to release the full track soon.
Who is involved in the film Alpha and what is its significance?
Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and is the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' expanding spy universe. Alia Bhatt plays a deadly operative named Sita, with Bobby Deol as the antagonist.
When is the film Alpha scheduled to be released?
Alpha is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 3. Its teaser also featured a strong Ramayana-inspired reference, with Alia's character as a modern-day Sita.
Who sings the song 'Massacre' from Alpha?
The unreleased song 'Massacre' from Alpha is sung by Shilpa Rao. Fans are eagerly waiting for its full version to be released.