‘Akshaye Khanna Doesn’t Talk Unless Someone Approaches Him’: Co-star Danish Pandor

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Actor Danish Pandor, who gained popularity for playing Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar, has shared some interesting insights about Akshaye Khanna. He revealed that Akshaye doesn’t talk much on set, but also cleared up many misunderstandings about him.

Even though Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Dhurandhar 2 is doing great at the box office, fans are still talking about the prequel, Dhurandhar, especially Akshaye Khanna’s character, Rahman Dakait. Although Akshaye debuted nearly 30 years ago in the film industry and has delivered many remarkable performances, his popularity has reached a whole new level after the film’s release last December.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film brought Akshaye into the spotlight again, with directors and co-stars praising his work. However, there were also rumours that he can be difficult to work with. Danish Pandor has now addressed these rumours and clarified the truth.

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Akshaye Khanna Doesn’t Talk Much On Set

According to a News18 report, Danish said, “He treats people very well. He is very receptive as a person. It’s true that he doesn’t talk much, but if you ask him anything, he responds properly.”

He added that it’s not like Akshaye avoids people. “He’s a wonderful person. But on set, he stays in his own zone. He focuses completely on his character. When the camera rolls, he fully transforms into that character.”

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No-Phone Policy On Set

Danish also mentioned that it wasn’t difficult to start a conversation with him, but he noticed that Akshaye follows a strict no-phone policy on set. “He doesn’t even sit with his phone. He stays quietly in a corner and doesn’t talk unless someone approaches him. He’s always thinking about his performance.”

Upcoming Films

Talking about his upcoming projects, Akshaye Khanna will next be seen in the pan-India film Mahakali, where he will play the role of Shukracharya. Apart from that, he also has an action thriller, Ikka, alongside Sunny Deol.