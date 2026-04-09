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HomeEntertainment‘Akshaye Khanna Doesn’t Talk Unless Someone Approaches Him’: Co-star Danish Pandor

‘Akshaye Khanna Doesn’t Talk Unless Someone Approaches Him’: Co-star Danish Pandor

On the set of Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna barely spoke, avoided phones, and stayed in an intense zone. His co-star reveals what he’s really like behind the scenes

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
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Actor Danish Pandor, who gained popularity for playing Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar, has shared some interesting insights about Akshaye Khanna. He revealed that Akshaye doesn’t talk much on set, but also cleared up many misunderstandings about him.

Even though Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Dhurandhar 2 is doing great at the box office, fans are still talking about the prequel, Dhurandhar, especially Akshaye Khanna’s character, Rahman Dakait. Although Akshaye debuted nearly 30 years ago in the film industry and has delivered many remarkable performances, his popularity has reached a whole new level after the film’s release last December.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film brought Akshaye into the spotlight again, with directors and co-stars praising his work. However, there were also rumours that he can be difficult to work with. Danish Pandor has now addressed these rumours and clarified the truth.

ALSO READ | ‘Samay Raina Tu Sirf…’: ‘Shaktimaan’ Mukesh Khanna’s Post For Comedian, Says ‘Kutte Ki Dum Tedhi Rehti Hai’

Akshaye Khanna Doesn’t Talk Much On Set

According to a News18 report, Danish said, “He treats people very well. He is very receptive as a person. It’s true that he doesn’t talk much, but if you ask him anything, he responds properly.”

He added that it’s not like Akshaye avoids people. “He’s a wonderful person. But on set, he stays in his own zone. He focuses completely on his character. When the camera rolls, he fully transforms into that character.”

ALSO READ | 'Bhooth Bangla' Vs 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa': Can Akshay Kumar Break His Own Record?

No-Phone Policy On Set

Danish also mentioned that it wasn’t difficult to start a conversation with him, but he noticed that Akshaye follows a strict no-phone policy on set. “He doesn’t even sit with his phone. He stays quietly in a corner and doesn’t talk unless someone approaches him. He’s always thinking about his performance.”

Upcoming Films

Talking about his upcoming projects, Akshaye Khanna will next be seen in the pan-India film Mahakali, where he will play the role of Shukracharya. Apart from that, he also has an action thriller, Ikka, alongside Sunny Deol.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Danish Pandor's experience working with Akshaye Khanna?

Danish Pandor stated that Akshaye Khanna is receptive and treats people well. He noted that Akshaye stays in his own zone on set, focusing on his character's performance.

Are there rumors about Akshaye Khanna being difficult to work with?

Yes, there were rumors that Akshaye Khanna can be difficult to work with. Danish Pandor clarified that these rumors are untrue and that Akshaye is a wonderful person.

Does Akshaye Khanna talk much on set?

No, Akshaye Khanna doesn't talk much on set. He prefers to stay in his own zone and focus on his character's performance when the camera is rolling.

What is Akshaye Khanna's policy regarding phones on set?

Akshaye Khanna follows a strict no-phone policy on set. He doesn't even sit with his phone and stays quietly in a corner, focusing on his performance.

What are Akshaye Khanna's upcoming films?

Akshaye Khanna will next be seen in the pan-India film Mahakali, playing Shukracharya. He also has an action thriller titled Ikka with Sunny Deol.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Akshaye Khanna Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar Dhurandhar The Revenge Danish Pandor
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