The upcoming horror-comedy film starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan is titled Bhooth Bangla. The trailer has already generated excitement among fans.
'Bhooth Bangla' Vs 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa': Can Akshay Kumar Break His Own Record?
Akshay Kumar returns to horror comedy with a big-budget film aiming to match past success and achieve strong box office numbers.
Akshay Kumar is all set to return to the genre he once mastered with filmmaker Priyadarshan, horror comedy. The duo is gearing up to create a buzz at the box office with their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. Ever since the trailer dropped, excitement among fans has soared.
Amid this anticipation, Akshay Kumar is not just looking for a hit but aiming to reclaim his signature space in the industry. However, to surpass his previous success in the genre, Bhooth Bangla will need to deliver strong box office numbers.
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'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' Set The Benchmark
The first collaboration between Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar in the horror-comedy space was Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007. The film was widely appreciated and played a key role in elevating the horror-comedy genre in Hindi cinema.
It emerged as a box office success, delivering a profit margin of 53.4%. In fact, it opened doors for the genre in Bollywood, which later reached new heights with films like Stree.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' Vs 'Bhooth Bangla' At The Box Office
Bhool Bhulaiyaa was made on a budget of ₹32 crore and went on to earn ₹39.1 crore at the box office. With a profit of ₹17.1 crore, it achieved a return on investment (ROI) of 53.4%, setting a gold standard for horror comedies.
Now, Bhooth Bangla will need to match or exceed this benchmark to be considered equally successful. This means achieving a similar or higher ROI at the box office.
Box Office Target For 'Bhooth Bangla'
Reportedly made on a budget of ₹120 crore, Bhooth Bangla will need to earn approximately ₹184.08 crore to surpass the 53.4% ROI mark set by Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
This translates to earning around ₹64.08 crore above its production cost to outperform its predecessor in terms of profitability.
A Crucial Film For Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar's recent box office performance has seen fluctuations, but horror comedy remains his comfort zone, something Bhool Bhulaiyaa clearly proved.
With Priyadarshan at the helm and the trailer receiving a positive response, Bhooth Bangla has the potential to reach its ambitious target. However, strong word-of-mouth will be key to pushing the film past the ₹184 crore mark and marking a solid comeback for the actor.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the upcoming horror-comedy film starring Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan?
What was the benchmark set by Bhool Bhulaiyaa for horror comedies?
Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, was a box office success with a profit margin of 53.4%. It significantly elevated the horror-comedy genre in Hindi cinema.
What box office performance is needed for Bhooth Bangla to surpass Bhool Bhulaiyaa's success?
To surpass Bhool Bhulaiyaa's 53.4% ROI, Bhooth Bangla, with a reported budget of ₹120 crore, needs to earn approximately ₹184.08 crore at the box office.
Why is Bhooth Bangla considered a crucial film for Akshay Kumar?
Horror comedy is Akshay Kumar's mastered genre, as proven by Bhool Bhulaiyaa. This film could mark a solid comeback for him, given his recent fluctuating box office performance.