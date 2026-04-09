'Bhooth Bangla' Vs 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa': Can Akshay Kumar Break His Own Record?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Akshay Kumar is all set to return to the genre he once mastered with filmmaker Priyadarshan, horror comedy. The duo is gearing up to create a buzz at the box office with their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. Ever since the trailer dropped, excitement among fans has soared.

Amid this anticipation, Akshay Kumar is not just looking for a hit but aiming to reclaim his signature space in the industry. However, to surpass his previous success in the genre, Bhooth Bangla will need to deliver strong box office numbers.

ALSO READ: From Shah Rukh Khan To Ranveer Singh: Bollywood Celebs Land In Style For Anant Ambani's Birthday Bash

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' Set The Benchmark

The first collaboration between Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar in the horror-comedy space was Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007. The film was widely appreciated and played a key role in elevating the horror-comedy genre in Hindi cinema.

It emerged as a box office success, delivering a profit margin of 53.4%. In fact, it opened doors for the genre in Bollywood, which later reached new heights with films like Stree.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' Vs 'Bhooth Bangla' At The Box Office

Bhool Bhulaiyaa was made on a budget of ₹32 crore and went on to earn ₹39.1 crore at the box office. With a profit of ₹17.1 crore, it achieved a return on investment (ROI) of 53.4%, setting a gold standard for horror comedies.

Now, Bhooth Bangla will need to match or exceed this benchmark to be considered equally successful. This means achieving a similar or higher ROI at the box office.

Box Office Target For 'Bhooth Bangla'

Reportedly made on a budget of ₹120 crore, Bhooth Bangla will need to earn approximately ₹184.08 crore to surpass the 53.4% ROI mark set by Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

This translates to earning around ₹64.08 crore above its production cost to outperform its predecessor in terms of profitability.

A Crucial Film For Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's recent box office performance has seen fluctuations, but horror comedy remains his comfort zone, something Bhool Bhulaiyaa clearly proved.

With Priyadarshan at the helm and the trailer receiving a positive response, Bhooth Bangla has the potential to reach its ambitious target. However, strong word-of-mouth will be key to pushing the film past the ₹184 crore mark and marking a solid comeback for the actor.