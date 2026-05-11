Yogi Adityanath Declares ‘Krishnavataram’ Tax-Free In UP After Grand Screening At Lok Bhavan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh declares 'Krishnavataram' tax-free after special screening.

CM Adityanath praised film's portrayal of Krishna and Indian culture.

Special screenings to be held across districts for youth.

Governor's granddaughter stars in film promoting Indian traditions.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that the film 'Krishnavataram' has been made tax-free in the state after attending its special screening at the Lok Bhavan auditorium here.

According to an official statement, the screening was organised after the expansion of the state cabinet on Sunday and was attended by Governor Anandiben Patel, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, other cabinet ministers, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary and other public representatives.

The statement said the auditorium reverberated with chants of "Krishna-Krishna" and "Radhe-Radhe" during the screening. The chief minister also congratulated the artistes associated with the film on the stage.

Adityanath said the film presents the life of Lord Krishna from a human perspective and depicts the Dwapar era, Sanatan culture and Indian traditions on a grand scale. He said stories of Radha, Rukmini and Satyabhama have also been shown in the film.

The chief minister directed the Information Department to organise special screenings of the film in every district so that children and youth could connect with Indian culture and heritage.

Adityanath described the occasion as a matter of pride for Governor Anandiben Patel, whose granddaughter Sanskruti plays the role of Satyabhama in the film.

Patel said more films based on Indian culture and traditions should be made.

The film released on May 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film stars Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti, Sushmita Bhatt and Nivasini Krishnan in lead roles. Actors Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana have also played key roles in the film.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)