HomeEntertainment'Papa Bade Karze Mein Hain': Akshay Kumar Pauses After Voting As Fan Breaks Down, Internet Applauds Actor's Compassion

Akshay Kumar responds with compassion after a fan pleads for help during Mumbai voting. The emotional moment at the polling booth is winning hearts online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Akshay Kumar was among the earliest celebrities to arrive at the polling station as elections took place across 29 civic bodies in Maharashtra, including the high-profile Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

Before leaving the venue, the actor spoke briefly with the media, reminding citizens of their civic responsibility.

“This is the day that the remote control lands in our hands. I appeal to all Mumbaikars to vote,” Akshay said.

As he walked toward his vehicle, the moment took an unexpected turn.

Just as Akshay was about to depart, a young woman hurried after him, clutching a piece of paper and fighting back tears. Her voice trembled as she made a heartfelt appeal:

“Papa bahut bade karze mein hai, unko please bahar nikalo.”

Instead of brushing past the situation, Akshay paused. He listened. And then, without any grand gestures or showmanship, he asked one of his team members to collect the woman’s phone number, a quiet but powerful sign of support.

The fan, overwhelmed with emotion, bent down in gratitude to touch his feet. Akshay immediately stopped her with gentle words, “beta aisa mat kar."

Videos Go Viral As Internet Applauds The Actor’s Kindness

Multiple clips of the encounter surfaced online within hours, triggering waves of admiration. Social media users flooded the comment sections with praise, highlighting the actor’s humility and empathy.

“Salman Khan& akshay kumar bhot bde dil ke h (Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are big hearted),” one user wrote. Another commented, “Nice.. Akshay Kumar Sir great button.” “Bade Dil wala,” read another message, while one fan posted, “If you are helping someone this is called Herogiri.” “Akki heart is so pure @akshaykumar,” one wrote, with others adding, “Really great of Akshay sir” and “Legend for a reason.”

One user summed it up perfectly saying, “This helping nature should always be first !!! Hopefully she gets the help.”

What Lies Ahead For Akshay Kumar

(Image Source: Twitter/@PanIndiaReview)

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar has a packed schedule. He will next appear in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Sayami Kher. The film, backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, is aiming for a theatrical release in 2026.

The actor is also collaborating with Priyadarshan on two additional projects, the horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla and the much-anticipated third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise.

Adding to his busy slate, Akshay will feature in Welcome to the Jungle, also slated for a 2026 release, and will soon be seen hosting the reality game show Wheel Of Fortune on television.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Akshay Kumar go to the polling station?

Akshay Kumar was among the first celebrities to arrive at the polling station for elections across 29 civic bodies in Maharashtra, including the BMC polls.

What did Akshay Kumar say to the media at the polling station?

He reminded citizens of their civic responsibility and appealed to all Mumbaikars to vote, stating that the remote control lands in their hands on election day.

What happened when Akshay Kumar was leaving the polling station?

A fan approached him with tears, making an emotional plea for help with her father's significant debt.

How did Akshay Kumar react to the fan's plea?

He paused to listen and asked a team member to collect the woman's phone number, showing a quiet but supportive gesture.

What are some of Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects?

He will appear in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, the horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, the third Hera Pheri installment, and Welcome to the Jungle. He will also host Wheel Of Fortune.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Akshay Kumar BMC Elections
