Akshay Kumar was among the earliest celebrities to arrive at the polling station as elections took place across 29 civic bodies in Maharashtra, including the high-profile Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

Before leaving the venue, the actor spoke briefly with the media, reminding citizens of their civic responsibility.

“This is the day that the remote control lands in our hands. I appeal to all Mumbaikars to vote,” Akshay said.

As he walked toward his vehicle, the moment took an unexpected turn.

Fan Breaks Down With Financial Plea: ‘Papa Bade Karze Mein Hain’

Just as Akshay was about to depart, a young woman hurried after him, clutching a piece of paper and fighting back tears. Her voice trembled as she made a heartfelt appeal:

“Papa bahut bade karze mein hai, unko please bahar nikalo.”

Instead of brushing past the situation, Akshay paused. He listened. And then, without any grand gestures or showmanship, he asked one of his team members to collect the woman’s phone number, a quiet but powerful sign of support.

The fan, overwhelmed with emotion, bent down in gratitude to touch his feet. Akshay immediately stopped her with gentle words, “beta aisa mat kar."

Videos Go Viral As Internet Applauds The Actor’s Kindness

Multiple clips of the encounter surfaced online within hours, triggering waves of admiration. Social media users flooded the comment sections with praise, highlighting the actor’s humility and empathy.

“Salman Khan& akshay kumar bhot bde dil ke h (Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are big hearted),” one user wrote. Another commented, “Nice.. Akshay Kumar Sir great button.” “Bade Dil wala,” read another message, while one fan posted, “If you are helping someone this is called Herogiri.” “Akki heart is so pure @akshaykumar,” one wrote, with others adding, “Really great of Akshay sir” and “Legend for a reason.”

One user summed it up perfectly saying, “This helping nature should always be first !!! Hopefully she gets the help.”

What Lies Ahead For Akshay Kumar

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar has a packed schedule. He will next appear in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Sayami Kher. The film, backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, is aiming for a theatrical release in 2026.

The actor is also collaborating with Priyadarshan on two additional projects, the horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla and the much-anticipated third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise.

Adding to his busy slate, Akshay will feature in Welcome to the Jungle, also slated for a 2026 release, and will soon be seen hosting the reality game show Wheel Of Fortune on television.