Ideas Of India Summit 2026: Pankaj Tripathi Responds To His Latest Unique Outfit Choices

At the ABP Network Ideas of India Summit 2026, an absorbing and deeply reflective session unfolded under the evocative theme ‘The Real in Reel: Stories from the Heartland’.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 07:21 PM (IST)

At the ABP Network Ideas of India Summit 2026, an absorbing and deeply reflective session unfolded under the evocative theme ‘The Real in Reel: Stories from the Heartland’. The spotlight was firmly on authenticity in storytelling, how lived experiences from India’s small towns and rural landscapes are reshaping mainstream cinema.

Taking centre stage was acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, whose body of work has consistently bridged the gap between grassroots realities and big-screen narratives. In an engaging and candid exchange, he spoke about the power of rooted storytelling, the emotional texture of characters drawn from the hinterland, and why audiences today connect more deeply with truth than spectacle.

Recent Triumphs And Exciting New Projects On The Horizon

Pankaj Tripathi’s calendar over the next two years reflects his unmatched demand across both cinema and streaming platforms. With multiple high-profile releases lined up for 2025 and 2026, the actor is set to further strengthen his position as one of the most dependable performers in the industry.

Among the most anticipated projects is Mirzapur: The Film, the big-screen adaptation of the cult crime franchise, scheduled for release in September 2026. The move from digital success to theatrical scale marks a significant expansion of the gritty universe that made his character iconic.

He is also set to headline Dharma, a thriller directed by Amit Rai, promising a layered narrative that blends intensity with social undertones. Adding to the slate is Parivarik ManuRanjan, a drama expected to explore relationships and emotional complexities through Tripathi’s signature understated performance style.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 07:21 PM (IST)
Ideas Of India Summit Ideas Of India Ideas Of India 2026
Photo Gallery

