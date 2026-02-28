Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Just a day after tying the knot in Udaipur, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna found themselves at the center of another headline. Photos of the newlyweds meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi began circulating online, triggering speculation that the couple had flown to Delhi post-wedding to personally invite him to their reception.

But that’s not the full story.

Here’s what actually happened.

The Viral Photos That Sparked Buzz

Meeting Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir and spending time talking about our culture and history was so special.

The sweetest surprise was the thoughtful letter he wrote to my parents ❤️

Some moments just stay with you forever.. pic.twitter.com/bBAofLgw4i — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 28, 2026

Soon after the wedding festivities concluded on February 26, images of Vijay and Rashmika meeting PM Modi, and even Home Minister Amit Shah, started doing the rounds on social media. The timing led many to believe that the actors met the Prime Minister after their wedding to extend a fresh invitation for their Hyderabad reception on March 4.

Had the honour of meeting the Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah sir 🤍

Grateful for the beautiful Ganesh idol that now has a special place in our home ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/Rpi33v5YEk — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 28, 2026

However, sources clarified that the meeting took place before the wedding.

An insider revealed, "The meeting with PM happened on 21st Feb to invite for both the wedding and the reception. The News of them meeting now after marriage to invite for a reception is false."

In the widely shared pictures, Rashmika is seen in a simple yellow salwar suit, while Vijay opted for a classic all-white outfit. The couple is seen presenting a shawl to the Prime Minister as a gesture of respect during their Delhi visit.

PM Narendra Modi’s Congratulatory Letter

On February 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a letter congratulating the couple and their families ahead of the wedding.

In his message addressed to Vijay Deverakonda’s parents, he wrote:

"It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika, to be held on February 26, 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion."

He further added:

"Neither Vijay nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen."

Offering his blessings, the Prime Minister wrote:

"May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths and journey through life as true partners."

Inside Vijay And Rashmika’s Wedding

The couple exchanged vows on February 26 at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, in Udaipur. Their wedding followed Telugu and Coorg traditions and was intended to remain private.

Making their relationship official to fans, the duo shared a heartfelt note announcing their union:

"Our dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH'. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it, ‘The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love."

Vijay also shared an intimate reflection on their journey together:

"One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her—just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend... my wife. 26.02.2026."

First Public Appearance As Newlyweds

On February 27, Vijay and Rashmika made their first public appearance at the Udaipur airport. Smiling and acknowledging the paparazzi, they graciously accepted the congratulations pouring in from fans and media alike.

While the internet continues to celebrate their union, the clarification around the viral photos sets the record straight, the meeting with the Prime Minister happened before the wedding, not after.