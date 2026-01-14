Sharad Kelkar believes his commanding voice can be a disadvantage, as filmmakers hesitate to offer him roles as a common man due to how he might sound.
Sharad Kelkar On Playing Negative Roles In Taskaree: ‘It’s Fun To Explore Different Shades’
Sharad Kelkar says his deep, commanding voice often typecasts him, keeping him from “common man” roles, but he enjoys playing villains and switching between positive and negative characters in films.
Mumbai: Actor Sharad Kelkar says his commanding voice sometimes comes as a disadvantage as he is not considered for common man roles by filmmakers.
The 49-year-old actor has lent his voice to Prabhas in the superhit “Baahubali” franchise, “Adipurush” and “Salaar”, and South actor Nani’s Telugu movie “Dasara”, among others.
"People think that my voice is my biggest asset, I don't think so. It's a disadvantage for you because (there are) few characters people can't offer. Like, if they want to offer me a simple guy, they are pretty hesitant to offer me because they are like, ‘nahi yaar, his voice is like that, how he'll sound as a common man’,” he told PTI.
Kelkar, who garnered wide acclaim for his roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Ram Leela”, web series “The Family Man”, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero”, and Akshay Kumar’s “Laxmii”, is thrilled about playing the role of an antagonist in Emraan Hashmi-starrer series, “Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web”, which premiered on Netflix on Wednesday.
Created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Raghav Jairath, the show revolves around a dedicated customs officer, played by Hashmi, and his team as they take on a notorious smuggler (Kelkar).
"If you ask any actor, I think they would love to play a villain and there's a different shade, and you’re free to do a lot of stuff which you want to do as an actor. There is no limit to it. There are boundaries in the script, but it is always fun to play a villain," Kelkar, who has played negative roles in films like "Bhoomi", "1920: Evil Returns", "Operation Romeo", and "Housefull 4", said.
"The Family Man" star said he keeps switching between “positive and negative” characters.
"As an actor, I always prefer to shift, and it is fun whether it is a hero or villain. Otherwise, life becomes very monotonous. My selection process is very simple, the story, the character and what this character is doing in the story. These are the three things from which I choose what I want to do,” Kelkar added.
"Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web" also stars actors Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Anurag Sinha, and Zoya Afroz.
