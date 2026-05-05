White House Briefly Locked After Exchange Of Fire Between Secret Service, Armed Suspect

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HomeNewsWorldWhite House Briefly Locked After Man Opens Fire At Secret Service Officers Near Washington Monument

White House Briefly Locked After Man Opens Fire At Secret Service Officers Near Washington Monument

A brief lockdown was imposed at the White House after Secret Service officers exchanged fire with an armed suspect, who was later shot and hospitalised.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 05 May 2026 07:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Armed individual fired shots near White House perimeter.
  • Secret Service shot suspect; bystander also injured.
  • Suspect apprehended outside White House grounds.
  • Investigation ongoing into motive and firearm.

The White House was briefly placed under lockdown on Monday after US Secret Service personnel confronted an armed individual near the complex who allegedly opened fire before being shot by officers.

Secret Service said agents patrolling the outer perimeter identified a person described as a “suspicious individual that appeared to have a firearm,” prompting an immediate response, Reuters reported.

Deputy Director Matthew Quinn said the individual attempted to flee on foot after being approached and fired at officers during the encounter.

Suspect Shot, Bystander Injured

Secret Service personnel returned fire, striking the suspect, who was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment, Quinn said during a press briefing.

A juvenile bystander was also injured in the incident after being hit by the suspect. Officials said the injuries were not life-threatening and the individual was receiving medical care, the report said.

Agents had observed a “visual print of a firearm” while assessing the individual’s behavior prior to the confrontation, Quinn noted.

Authorities confirmed the suspect was not on White House grounds at the time of the shooting. A weapon was later recovered, though officials did not disclose further details.

Heightened Security and Ongoing Probe

The incident occurred shortly after Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade passed through the area. Quinn said there was no indication the suspect had targeted the motorcade.

The episode comes amid heightened security in the US capital following a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner late last month, in connection with which a suspect has been arrested.

President Donald Trump was inside the White House during Monday’s incident. When asked whether the shooting was linked to prior threats against the president, Quinn said, "Whether or not it was directed ⁠to the president or not, I don't know but we will find out," Quinn said.

Investigation Underway

The Secret Service confirmed earlier that officers responded to an “officer-involved shooting” near 15th Street and Independence Avenue.

The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., has taken charge of the investigation, officials said.

Before You Go

BREAKING: Mamata Banerjee Defeated in Bhabanipur as Suvendu Adhikari Secures Major Victory

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened near the White House on Monday?

An armed individual was confronted by Secret Service personnel near the White House perimeter. The individual reportedly fired at officers before being shot and taken to the hospital.

Were there any injuries during the incident?

Yes, the suspect was shot and injured. A juvenile bystander was also injured by the suspect, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Was the suspect on White House grounds?

No, authorities confirmed that the suspect was not on White House grounds at the time of the shooting. A weapon was recovered.

Is this incident related to any previous threats?

It is currently unknown if the incident was directed at the president. The investigation is ongoing to determine the motive and any potential links to prior threats.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 07:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
White House Secret Service United STates
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