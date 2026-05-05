Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nair died in Adoor accident.

His car collided with a truck in Pathanamthitta.

Nair had acted in over 100 films since 1982.

His wife and truck driver were also injured.

Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nair lost his life on Tuesday morning after being involved in a road accident in Kerala’s Adoor. The news has sent shockwaves through the film fraternity, leaving colleagues and fans grappling with the sudden loss of a familiar face who had quietly built a lasting legacy on screen.

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Accident In Adoor Turns Fatal

The incident occurred when the car Santhosh was travelling in collided with a truck in Pathanamthitta district. According to a report by TOI, he was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Adoor, but his condition worsened during the treatment.

His wife, who was with him at the time of the crash, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. Reports also indicate that the truck driver involved in the accident was injured.

A Career Spanning Over Four Decades

Santhosh K Nair’s journey in cinema began in 1982 with his debut film Ithu Njangalude Katha. Over the years, he went on to feature in more than 100 films, seamlessly stepping into a wide range of roles, from antagonists to comedic characters and supporting parts. His versatility and understated performances earned him recognition across both film and television.

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Early Life And Personal Background

Born on November 12, 1960, in Thiruvananthapuram, Santhosh Kesavan Nair hailed from an academically inclined family. His father, C. N. Kesavan Nair, was a retired headmaster, while his mother, P. Rajalakshmiamma, was a teacher.

He spent much of his childhood in Pettah alongside his two sisters and was raised by his maternal grandparents after his parents moved abroad. He completed his schooling at St. Joseph's Higher Secondary School before eventually stepping into the world of cinema.