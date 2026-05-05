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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMalayalam Actor Santhosh K Nair Dies Of Heart Attack After Road Accident In Kerala, Wife Sustains Injuries

Malayalam Actor Santhosh K Nair Dies Of Heart Attack After Road Accident In Kerala, Wife Sustains Injuries

Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nair dies after a road accident in Kerala. The veteran star had reportedly suffered a heart attack during treatment. Wife injured in the crash.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 05 May 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nair died in Adoor accident.
  • His car collided with a truck in Pathanamthitta.
  • Nair had acted in over 100 films since 1982.
  • His wife and truck driver were also injured.

Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nair lost his life on Tuesday morning after being involved in a road accident in Kerala’s Adoor. The news has sent shockwaves through the film fraternity, leaving colleagues and fans grappling with the sudden loss of a familiar face who had quietly built a lasting legacy on screen.

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Accident In Adoor Turns Fatal

The incident occurred when the car Santhosh was travelling in collided with a truck in Pathanamthitta district. According to a report by TOI, he was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Adoor, but his condition worsened during the treatment.

His wife, who was with him at the time of the crash, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. Reports also indicate that the truck driver involved in the accident was injured.

A Career Spanning Over Four Decades

Santhosh K Nair’s journey in cinema began in 1982 with his debut film Ithu Njangalude Katha. Over the years, he went on to feature in more than 100 films, seamlessly stepping into a wide range of roles, from antagonists to comedic characters and supporting parts. His versatility and understated performances earned him recognition across both film and television.

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Early Life And Personal Background

Born on November 12, 1960, in Thiruvananthapuram, Santhosh Kesavan Nair hailed from an academically inclined family. His father, C. N. Kesavan Nair, was a retired headmaster, while his mother, P. Rajalakshmiamma, was a teacher.

He spent much of his childhood in Pettah alongside his two sisters and was raised by his maternal grandparents after his parents moved abroad. He completed his schooling at St. Joseph's Higher Secondary School before eventually stepping into the world of cinema.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nair pass away?

Santhosh K Nair died on Tuesday morning following a road accident in Adoor, Kerala. His car collided with a truck.

When did Santhosh K Nair begin his acting career?

Santhosh K Nair's film career started in 1982 with his debut film, 'Ithu Njangalude Katha'. He went on to act in over 100 films.

Was anyone else injured in the accident?

Yes, Santhosh K Nair's wife, who was in the car with him, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment. The truck driver was also reportedly injured.

What kind of roles did Santhosh K Nair typically play?

Santhosh K Nair was known for his versatility, playing a range of roles including antagonists, comedic characters, and supporting parts.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Malayalam Cinema ENtertainment News Santhosh K Nair
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