Bhooth Bangla Craze Fading? Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan Film Sees 68.2% Dip On Third Monday

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhooth Bangla's box office momentum slows in third week.

Film crossed Rs 200 crore globally despite recent slump.

Third Monday collections show a significant drop.

Akshay Kumar's reunion with Priyadarshan losing appeal.

Bhooth Bangla, which released on April 17 after multiple delays, appears to be losing momentum at the box office. Now in its third week, the film collected just Rs 1.75 crore on its third Monday, indicating a slowdown in footfall.

The sharp dip suggests that the initial excitement around the Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan reunion after more than a decade may be tapering off.

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Collection

Overall, the film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide despite a major slump. It has earned Rs 227.97 crore so far. Of this, the India gross stands at Rs 171.32 crore, while overseas collections are Rs 56.65 crore.

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The film’s India net collection is approximately Rs 144.25 crore, backed by around 1.62 lakh shows.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 18

On Day 18, the third Monday, the film earned Rs 1.75 crore across 4,054 shows, with an occupancy rate of around 12 per cent.

Bhooth Bangla Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 0: Rs 3.75 crore

Day 1: Rs 12.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 19 crore

Day 3: Rs 23 crore

Day 4: Rs 6.75 crore

Day 5: Rs 8 crore

Day 6: Rs 6.15 crore

Day 7: Rs 5.50 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 84.40 crore

Day 8: Rs 5.75 crore

Day 9: Rs 10.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 12.50 crore

Day 11: Rs 3.65 crore

Day 12: Rs 4.35 crore

Day 13: Rs 3.40 crore

Day 14: Rs 3.50 crore

Week 2 Total: Rs 43.75 crore

Day 15: Rs 4.50 crore

Day 16: Rs 4.35 crore

Day 17: Rs 5.50 crore

Day 18: Rs 1.75 crore

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About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla is a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar. The film features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.

Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films, the movie is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 120 crore and has already started earning profit.