Bihar Cabinet Expansion Likely On May 7, PM Modi May Attend Swearing-In Ceremony: Sources

The Bharatiya Janata Party's cabinet expansion in Bihar under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is likely to take place on May 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony at Patna's Gandhi Maidan, sources said.

The development comes following the conclusion of high-stakes assembly elections in West Bengal, where the BJP ended Mamata Banerjee's 15-year tenure, securing a massive victory in the state.

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Arrangements for the ceremony have already begun at Gandhi Maidan, one of Patna’s key public venues, where entry has been temporarily restricted for security and logistical preparations.

The expansion is being closely watched as it will shape the composition of the new government formed after recent political changes in the state.

Samrat Choudhary, a senior BJP leader, was sworn in as chief minister on April 15, marking a leadership shift after Nitish Kumar stepped down from the post a day earlier.

He took oath alongside two deputy chief ministers from the Janata Dal (United): Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav.

Senior BJP figures, including PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had been unable to attend the April 15 swearing-in due to their involvement in election campaigning across multiple states.

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