US, Iran Launch Fresh Attacks As Tension Over Hormuz Control Intensifies

The United States and Iran carried out fresh military strikes across the Gulf on Monday, intensifying their contest over control of the Strait of Hormuz and unsettling a tenuous ceasefire.

Missile and drone exchanges marked a significant escalation, following efforts by US President Donald Trump to facilitate the passage of stranded vessels through the strategic waterway. The strait, a critical global energy corridor, has remained largely shut since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began in February, a conflict that has resulted in thousands of casualties across the region.

By the end of the day, multiple merchant vessels reported explosions or onboard fires. US officials said six Iranian military boats had been destroyed, while Iranian missile strikes reportedly ignited a major oil facility in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which hosts a substantial American military presence, Reuters reported.

Trump Announces ‘Project Freedom’

Trump announced a new initiative, “Project Freedom,” aimed at escorting ships through the strait. However, he provided limited operational details. The announcement came after a statutory deadline requiring congressional authorization for military engagement had already passed.

Trump maintained that the conflict was “terminated,” rendering the deadline irrelevant, an assertion challenged by several lawmakers, the report said.

The move appeared to mark the first significant military effort since last month’s ceasefire declaration to reopen the vital shipping route. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has insisted that any transit through the strait requires its approval. Meanwhile, maritime insurance costs have surged, reflecting heightened risks in the region.

Shipping Paralysis and Rising Risks Amid Hormuz Tensions

Despite US efforts, commercial shipping traffic showed no immediate recovery. Major shipping firms signaled reluctance to resume transit until a formal cessation of hostilities is secured.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi suggested diplomacy remained the only viable path forward, noting ongoing talks mediated by Pakistan. He cautioned both the US and UAE against deeper involvement, warning of a "quagmire by ill-wishers."

"Project Freedom is Project Deadlock," he wrote on social media.

US officials reported that two American merchant vessels successfully transited the strait under naval escort, though Iran disputed these claims. Shipping company Maersk confirmed that the US-flagged vessel Alliance Fairfax exited the Gulf under military protection.

Conflicting Claims and Maritime Incidents

The commander of US forces in the region stated that six Iranian boats had been destroyed, a claim denied by Tehran. He also warned Iranian forces to avoid interference with US naval operations.

Iran, in turn, released a map indicating an expanded maritime control zone extending beyond the Strait of Hormuz and along large sections of the UAE coastline.

Elsewhere, South Korea reported an explosion aboard its vessel HMM Namu in the strait, though no injuries were recorded. The cause of the incident remains unclear. The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency also reported two vessels struck off the UAE coast, while Abu Dhabi National Oil Company confirmed a drone strike on one of its empty tankers.

UAE Oil Infrastructure Targeted

Iranian missile and drone strikes during the day triggered fires in multiple locations within the UAE, including the strategic oil port of Fujairah. The port, located outside the Strait of Hormuz, is a key alternative route for regional oil exports.

UAE authorities condemned the attacks as a serious escalation and stated that they reserve the right to respond. As a precautionary measure, the government announced remote learning for school students.

Iranian state television reported that the strikes were carried out in response to what it described as “the "U.S. military's adventurism."”

Earlier in the day, Iran said it had fired upon a US warship nearing the strait, forcing it to withdraw. While initial reports claimed the vessel was hit, US officials denied any damage. Iranian authorities later clarified that the action consisted of warning shots.