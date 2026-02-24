Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







After Arijit Singh stepped away from playback singing, Aamir Khan travelled to his hometown, Murshidabad, with a special request. He wanted Arijit to sing for his film Ek Din. Arijit couldn’t refuse, and that visit led to the beautiful title track “Ek Din”.

Ek Din Title Track By Arijit Singh

Zee Music Company released a special behind-the-scenes video with the song sung by Arijit Singh. The video opens with Aamir candidly telling Arijit, “You’re not taking on any projects. For some time, you want to take a break. Or you don’t want to sing for Hindi films. Aise mat kar yaar. Ham logon ka kya hoga bhai? [Don’t do this, my friend. What will happen to us?]”

Arijit quickly reassures him, “Nahi nhai. Aisa nahi hai sir,” before the video transitions to him recording the song in his studio

Aamir Convinces Arijit To Sing

Aamir was determined to have Arijit’s voice shape the emotional core of his film, and his determination paid off. After spending four days in Murshidabad with the singer and his family, the result was a beautiful track in Arijit’s voice. Arijit and Aamir worked closely on the film’s title track, which is also the film’s first song. Their collaboration has now led to the release of the soulful Ek Din title track.

The actor also shared a poster and thanked Arijit for lending his voice to his upcoming film Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, under Aamir Khan Productions.

Ek Din also marks Aamir Khan’s reunion with filmmaker Mansoor Khan after a long hiatus. The duo has previously delivered some of Hindi cinema’s most unforgettable films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. With Ek Din, the duo returns to the romance genre with audiences keen to witness the charm they recreate on screen.

Ek Din

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. Slated for a theatrical release on May 1, the film promises to be an emotional love story elevated by music that already resonates deeply with audiences.





