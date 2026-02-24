Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAamir Khan Spends Four Days Convincing Arijit Singh To Sing For Ek Din After Playback Singing Exit

Aamir Khan Spends Four Days Convincing Arijit Singh To Sing For Ek Din After Playback Singing Exit

After Arijit Singh’s break from playback singing, Aamir Khan persuaded him to sing the title track of Ek Din for his film, which is slated for a theatrical release on May 1.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 12:28 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After Arijit Singh stepped away from playback singing, Aamir Khan travelled to his hometown, Murshidabad, with a special request. He wanted Arijit to sing for his film Ek Din. Arijit couldn’t refuse, and that visit led to the beautiful title track “Ek Din”.

Ek Din Title Track By Arijit Singh

Zee Music Company released a special behind-the-scenes video with the song sung by Arijit Singh. The video opens with Aamir candidly telling Arijit, “You’re not taking on any projects. For some time, you want to take a break. Or you don’t want to sing for Hindi films. Aise mat kar yaar. Ham logon ka kya hoga bhai? [Don’t do this, my friend. What will happen to us?]”

ALSO READ| Arijit Singh’s New Song ‘Tere Sang’ Drops On Rose Day After Playback Singing Exit

Arijit quickly reassures him, “Nahi nhai. Aisa nahi hai sir,” before the video transitions to him recording the song in his studio

Tune In To The Song Below:

Aamir Convinces Arijit To Sing

Aamir was determined to have Arijit’s voice shape the emotional core of his film, and his determination paid off. After spending four days in Murshidabad with the singer and his family, the result was a beautiful track in Arijit’s voice. Arijit and Aamir worked closely on the film’s title track, which is also the film’s first song. Their collaboration has now led to the release of the soulful Ek Din title track. 

The actor also shared a poster and thanked Arijit for lending his voice to his upcoming film Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, under Aamir Khan Productions.

ALSO READ| Arijit Singh Announces Retirement From Playback Singing In Cryptic New Year Post

Ek Din also marks Aamir Khan’s reunion with filmmaker Mansoor Khan after a long hiatus. The duo has previously delivered some of Hindi cinema’s most unforgettable films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. With Ek Din, the duo returns to the romance genre with audiences keen to witness the charm they recreate on screen.

Ek Din

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. Slated for a theatrical release on May 1, the film promises to be an emotional love story elevated by music that already resonates deeply with audiences.



Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Aamir Khan visit Arijit Singh's hometown?

Aamir Khan traveled to Murshidabad to request Arijit Singh to sing for his film 'Ek Din', as Arijit had stepped away from playback singing.

What was the outcome of Aamir Khan's visit to Arijit Singh?

The visit resulted in Arijit Singh singing the beautiful title track 'Ek Din' for Aamir Khan's film.

Who stars in the film 'Ek Din' and who is it produced by?

The film 'Ek Din' stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan and is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

Who directed 'Ek Din' and when is its theatrical release?

The film 'Ek Din' is directed by Sunil Pandey and is slated for a theatrical release on May 1st.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 12:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Arijit Singh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Aamir Khan Spends Four Days Convincing Arijit Singh To Sing For Ek Din After Playback Singing Exit
Aamir Khan Spends Four Days Convincing Arijit Singh To Sing For Ek Din After Playback Singing Exit
Entertainment
Salim Khan Health Timeline: From ICU Admission To Ongoing Recovery Under Observation
Salim Khan Health Timeline: From ICU Admission To Ongoing Recovery Under Observation
Entertainment
BAFTA Awards 2026: India’s Boong Wins Best Children’s And Family Film, PM Modi Calls It ‘Moment Of Immense Joy’
BAFTA Awards 2026: India’s Boong Wins Best Children’s And Family Film, PM Modi Calls It ‘Moment Of Immense Joy’
Entertainment
Does Kareena Kapoor Fast During Ramadan? Bebo's Viral Video On Instagram Sparks Debate
Does Kareena Kapoor Fast During Ramadan? Bebo's Viral Video On Instagram Sparks Debate
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi
Delhi News: North-East Students Harassed in Delhi; Authorities Take Swift Action
Lucknow Breaking: Students Protest at Lucknow University Over Religious Activities on Campus
Patna Crime: Two Brothers Shot Dead at Son’s Reception Party in Shahpur, Patna; Investigation Underway
Alert Delhi: Bomb Threat Near ITO in Delhi Declared Hoax, No Suspicious Items Found
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sagarneel Sinha
Sagarneel SinhaSagarneel Sinha
OPINION | Assam Congress At Crossroads Amid Identity Crisis And Leadership Challenges
Opinion
Embed widget