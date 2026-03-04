Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Punjabi singer Karan Aujla performed in Mumbai and Pune on March 3 as part of his Holi-themed concerts. His Mumbai show took place during the day at MMRDA Grounds, and his Pune show took place at Mahalaxmi Lawns at night. Since the Mumbai show took place in open grounds under the scorching sun day, he faced backlash from fans for what they called the “worst concert ever” - similar to what Delhi fans have described it. Following the backlash, the singer has hinted at adding one more show for Mumbai fans.

Fans Criticise Karan Aujla’s Mumbai Show

One social media user wrote that she spent Rs 6,000 “just to faint thrice in the sun and sip ORS”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rem (@remsandhu)

Another attendee shared a detailed account, saying, “Karan Aujla’s Mumbai concert just ended. Everything was good overall, but the only problem was that there was no water sprinkler in the VIP area. We were standing and trying to dance in the sun. It was extremely hot. Karan Aujla was very far from us. We could barely see him.” The fan added that he hopes future events will have better arrangements for water access and improved screen visibility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shayan (@yanibirii)

ALSO READ | Karan Aujla Pays Rs 22,000 Fines For Mumbai Auto Drivers, Wins Hearts Online

Another woman said both her “best and worst concert experiences” were connected to the same artist. She claimed that although Aujla was scheduled to perform at 12:30 pm, he arrived later than expected. “I took my refillable cups which is very common in Mumbai at concerts… But we were forced to buy plasic water bottles at five time the MRP with people standing in line while they are fainting and having heat strokes.” She also said that while the VVIP section had water sprinklers, the VIP section did not, and people were made to bear the “unbearable” heat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandni Dialani (@chandnidialani)

Some attendees criticised the production quality, comparing it to a school function rather than a concert. “POV: You expected Delhi production. You got the annual day stage setup.” A few even said that the singer spent his entire concert budget on the Delhi show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shayan (@yanibirii)

A video circulating online showed several concertgoers sitting on the ground while waiting for Aujla to take the stage.

Karan Aujla To Perform In Mumbai Again

Following the criticism from his fans in Mumbai, Aujla hinted at adding a night show in the Maximum City.

Karan Aujla shared a picture of himself on Instagram Story with the text: “Bombay, I think we need to add a night concert.” He tagged an event planning company and asked, “You all coming back stronger or what?”

ALSO READ | Karan Aujla’s Delhi Concert Descends Into Chaos; Fans Call It ‘Worst Experience Ever’

Team Innovation responded to Aujla, saying, “Bigger. Louder. Sooner than you think.”

However, no date has been announced for the upcoming concert in Mumbai.

Karan Aujla’s P-Pop Culture Tour

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla launched the India leg of his P-Pop Culture tour in Delhi on February 28. The concert, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, reportedly drew a crowd of over 75,000 fans.

He went on to perform in Mumbai and Pune on March 3 as part of the tour.

The 29-year-old artist is next scheduled to perform in Ahmedabad on March 7, Chandigarh on March 14, Indore on March 21, and Bengaluru on March 29. The tour will then move to Kolkata on April 3, Jaipur on April 5, Lucknow on April 10, and Ludhiana on April 12.