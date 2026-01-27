Arijit Singh Announces Retirement From Playback Singing In Cryptic New Year Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Indian singer Arijit Singh has announced that he will not be taking up any new assignments as a playback vocalist. In a New Year message to fans, he thanked listeners for their love and support over the years. Calling it the end of a “wonderful journey,” the singer said he has decided to step away from playback singing.

Emerges As A Defining Face

Arijit Singh, one of India’s most recognisable playback voices, has emerged as a defining figure in contemporary Hindi film music, known for soulful renditions that have shaped a generation of romantic soundtracks. Born on April 25, 1987, in Jiaganj, Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Singh was introduced to music at an early age. Raised in a musically inclined family, he trained in Indian classical music under Rajendra Prasad Hazari, learnt tabla from Dhirendra Prasad Hazari, and was guided in Rabindra Sangeet and pop music by Birendra Prasad Hazari. His musical upbringing was further enriched by family members who practised classical vocals and percussion.

Garners Popularity In 2005, Through Singing Show

Singh first came into the public spotlight in 2005 as one of the top six contestants on the reality singing show Fame Gurukul. Though he did not win the competition, his performances earned him recognition and a growing fan base. He later won the audience-voted reality show 10 Ke 10 Le Gaye Dil, which helped establish his presence in the industry. At the age of 18, Singh signed a contract with TIPS Industries, marking an early professional milestone. He later assisted noted music director Pritam, gaining behind-the-scenes experience in Bollywood’s music ecosystem.

First Breakthrough And Defining Career

His breakthrough as a playback singer came with Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy’s track All For One for High School Musical 2 (Vol. 1). Around the same period, Singh lent his voice to television projects, including the title tracks of Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Dadagiri, as well as songs for the Bengali serial Tomay Amay Mile. Singh’s career reached a turning point in 2013 with Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. The song topped charts across platforms, remained among the most-played tracks on Indian music charts for weeks, and became a defining anthem of modern Bollywood romance. The performance earned Singh the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer at the 59th Filmfare Awards.

Now based in Mumbai, Singh continues to be a dominant force in the Indian music industry. He married Koel Roy in January 2014 and remains widely regarded for his versatility across genres, languages and musical styles.