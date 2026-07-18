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English NewsEntertainment72nd National Film Awards: Blue, NDA Among Big Winners In Non-Feature Categories

72nd National Film Awards: Blue, NDA Among Big Winners In Non-Feature Categories

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 06:02 PM (IST)

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards in the Non-Feature Film categories have been announced. Blue won Best Sound Design, NDA took Best Editing, while Sanjeev Shrivastava received the Best Film Critic award. Chola Dora aur Sui and Bhadra-Kali Natakam earned Special Mentions.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
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