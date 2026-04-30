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Assembly Elections 2026

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeElection'No One Is Speaking': Axis My India Holds Back Bengal Exit Poll Data, May Skip Forecast

'No One Is Speaking': Axis My India Holds Back Bengal Exit Poll Data, May Skip Forecast

West Bengal Exit Poll 2026: Founder Pradeep Gupta said many voters were unwilling to share their views, making it difficult to produce reliable estimates.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 09:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • West Bengal exit polls present contrasting visions for the next government.
  • Some surveys favor BJP, while others predict TMC retaining power.
  • Axis My India may withhold its exit poll due to sampling issues.
  • Released exit polls show significant variations in seat projections.

West Bengal Exit Poll 2026: West Bengal exit poll projections have painted a sharply divided picture, with different agencies offering contrasting forecasts on who may form the next government.

While some surveys suggest a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), others indicate that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, could retain power. The mixed projections have added uncertainty to an already closely watched contest.

Axis My India May Withhold Exit Poll

Amid the flurry of predictions, one key pollster, Axis My India, has yet to release its findings. Founder Pradeep Gupta said the agency may not publish its exit poll for West Bengal on Thursday if it fails to gather a sufficiently representative sample.

Gupta said his organisation relies on face-to-face interactions with voters, but encountered reluctance during the polling phases. “When we tried to talk after the first phase, about 60–70 per cent of the people had their lips sealed. They were not even ready to say yes or no,” he told NDTV.

He added that without a representative sample, it would not be appropriate to project results. “On the basis of a 20–30 per cent sample, we do not believe it is right to predict any number,” Gupta said, noting that the team would make another attempt after voting concluded, hoping voters might now be more open to sharing their views.

ALSO READ | What Do Exit Polls Indicate For BJP Across Five States?

Wide Variations in Exit Poll Projections

Gupta also acknowledged the possibility that the agency might ultimately refrain from releasing any numbers. “I don’t have any opinion, because when no one is speaking, my boundaries are cut short,” he said, adding that it would be disappointing after extensive efforts if a forecast cannot be issued.

The West Bengal Assembly has 294 seats, with 148 required for a majority.

Voting in the state was conducted in multiple phases and concluded on Wednesday. Among the exit polls already released, projections vary widely. Praja Poll has estimated the BJP could secure between 178 and 208 seats, while Matrize and Poll Diary have also placed the party above the majority mark with projections of 161 and 171 seats, respectively.

ALSO READ | West Bengal Exit Poll Predicts Big Gains For Congress After Drawing Blank In 2021 

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What are some of the seat projections for the BJP from other exit polls?

Praja Poll estimates the BJP could win 178-208 seats. Matrize and Poll Diary project 161 and 171 seats for the BJP, respectively.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 09:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Exit Poll Exit Polls 2026 Bengal Exit Poll 2026 Assembly Election Results 2026
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