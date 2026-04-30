West Bengal Exit Poll Predicts Big Gains For Congress After Drawing Blank In 2021

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Exit poll projects BJP leading with 171 seats, TMC secures 127.

Congress shows significant rise, projected to win 3-5 seats.

Record 92.47% voter turnout recorded in two phases.

Women voters slightly outnumbered men in participation.

West Bengal Exit Poll 2026: An exit poll for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections has projected a significant shift in the political landscape, with the Congress expected to register a sharp rise in seat share, even as the BJP appears to take the lead.

According to the latest survey by Poll Diary, the Congress is projected to win between 3 and 5 seats. While the numbers remain modest, they mark a notable improvement from the party’s performance in the 2021 Assembly elections, when it failed to secure a single seat.

BJP Ahead, TMC Trails in Exit Poll Projections

The survey suggests the BJP could emerge as the single largest party with 171 seats, while the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, is projected to win 127 seats. The Left Front is expected to secure 3 seats, while others may claim 1 seat.

In comparison, the 2021 elections saw the TMC sweep to power with 213 seats, while the BJP was reduced to 71. The Congress drew a blank. The latest projections, therefore, point to a possible resurgence for the BJP and a marginal recovery for the Congress.

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Record Turnout Marks Two-Phase Voting

The Election Commission reported a record voter turnout of 92.47 per cent across the two phases of polling in West Bengal, the highest since Independence. Voting in the second phase stood at 91.66 per cent until 7:45 pm, while the first phase on April 23 recorded 93.19 per cent.

The state has around 6.81 crore voters. Previously, the highest turnout was recorded in the 2011 Assembly elections at 84.72 per cent.

Women voters slightly outnumbered men in participation. According to the Election Commission, 92.28 per cent of female voters cast their ballots, compared to 91.07 per cent of male voters.

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