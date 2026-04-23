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HomeElectionBengal Elections: Modi Predicts ‘Landslide Victory’, Points To Surging Voter Turnout

Bengal Elections: Modi Predicts ‘Landslide Victory’, Points To Surging Voter Turnout

West Bengal elections 2026: PM Modi congratulated the people of West Bengal for their massive turnout in the first phase of assembly elections, calling it an overwhelming mandate for change.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 02:38 PM (IST)

Krishnagar, Apr 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the people of West Bengal for their massive turnout in the ongoing first phase of assembly elections, and called the vote figures so far indicative of an “overwhelming mandate for change”.

Addressing a poll rally in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, Modi asserted that violence during the assembly polls remained at a minimum in 50 years.

"Violence was kept at a minimum in the last 50 years of poll history in Bengal. The information I have received so far makes me certain that this is going to be a mandate for a change,” the PM said.

He claimed the BJP has achieved decisive victories whenever people turned up to vote in overwhelming numbers.

Bengal has recorded an average voter turnout of 62.18 per cent till 1 pm.

Reports of sporadic violence were received from some pockets of the state during the first few hours of polls in 152 assembly seats.

Taking a jibe at the ruling party over the 'jhalmuri' episode, he said while he savoured the snack, the TMC "felt the heat of chillies".

“I had 'jhalmuri' in Bengal, but it seems that the TMC leaders are feeling the heat of the chillies,” Modi said.

On his earlier promises of “six poll guarantees” for the state, the PM pledged a fresh set of 10 Modi-ki-guarantees aimed at the uplift and welfare of women and children of Bengal.

“Modi-ki-guarantee automatically means the fulfilment of those guarantees,” he said.

Modi claimed, "This time, the TMC will not even open an account in many districts of Bengal. There is a need to end TMC's mantra of supporting infiltrators that endanger our land." “The granting of citizenship under CAA will receive a fillip after the BJP assumes power in Bengal,” the PM assured. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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