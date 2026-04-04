'Maa-Mati-Manush' will win Bengal polls: TMC slams BJP's 'double engine' narrative

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HomeElection'Maa-Mati-Manush' will win Bengal polls: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee slams BJP's 'double engine' narrative

'Maa-Mati-Manush' will win Bengal polls: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee slams BJP's 'double engine' narrative

West Bengal elections: TMC accused the BJP of misusing institutions and communal tactics under its “double engine” pitch, expressing confidence of a TMC win ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections.

By : ANI | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
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 Political tensions have escalated ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections as Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday criticised the BJP's "Double Engine" narrative, accusing the party of using central institutions to undermine democratic processes.


In a sharply worded post on X, Banerjee ridiculed the constant mention of the party's popular governance framework, stating, "Double Engine this, Double Engine that. You know what BJP's real Double Engine is?" Banerjee claimed the BJP is "misusing democratic institutions".


"One engine runs on misusing democratic institutions, weaponising the Election Commission to delete genuine voters, transferring honest officers to destabilise the state machinery, and illegally importing outsiders to rig the electoral rolls. The second engine runs on recruiting local agents like AIMIM, ISF and AJUP to stoke communal discord, create unrest, split votes, and hand over advantage to the BJP. But the people of Bengal have seen through this dirty game completely," Banerjee said in the post.


Expressing confidence in an electoral victory based on electorate turnout in regions like Joypur and Sonamukhi, Banerjee maintained that the public has rejected these alleged tactics, claiming that he recieved "thunderous response" in many areas.


"The thunderous response in Joypur, Sonamukhi, Indas, and Khanakul has already declared a massive victory for our candidates, Arjun Mahato, Dr Kallol Saha, Shyamali Roy Bagdi, and Palash Kumar Roy. Bengal has decided," he said.


Concluding his address, Banerjee reaffirmed his party's commitment to the "Maa-Mati-Manush" ideology, promising that government "for the people" would win.


The upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled in two phases, the voting on April 23 and April 29, while counting will take place on May 4.


A primary flashpoint in this election is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has led to the deletion of over 60 lakh names, triggering widespread protests, legal battles, and allegations from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) while the BJP frames it as necessary.


In the 2021 Assembly elections in the state held in eight phases, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

When are the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled to take place?

Voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections is scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting on May 4.

What was the outcome of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections?

The Trinamool Congress won a landslide victory with 213 seats, while the BJP secured 77 seats. Congress and the Left Front received no seats.

Published at : 04 Apr 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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