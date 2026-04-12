West Bengal Elections 2026: ED Tightens Noose, Acts On Coal Scam And Fake Recruitment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ED raids IPAC offices, probing hawala links and illegal funding.

Partha Chatterjee faces fresh ED action in recruitment scam probe.

Raid on 'Sona Pappu' uncovers cash, gold, and luxury items.

ED busts land fraud, ration diversion, and coal extortion schemes.

In the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a sweeping crackdown targeting multiple cases linked to corruption, money laundering, illegal land deals, recruitment scams, and hawala networks. Over the past few days, the agency has conducted raids, attached properties, issued summons, and filed charge sheets across several high-profile cases involving politicians, officials, businessmen, and alleged criminal syndicates.

IPAC Case: Multi-City Raids and Hawala Links

On April 2, the ED carried out simultaneous raids at 11 locations across cities including Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, and Ranchi. These searches targeted offices, residences of directors, and associated entities of IPAC. Investigators recovered documents and digital evidence suggesting links to money laundering and both domestic and international hawala networks. The probe is also examining whether illegal funding was routed under the guise of election-related activities.

Partha Chatterjee Case: Fresh Action

Former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee is once again under the ED scanner. Raids were conducted on April 11 at his Kolkata residence and the office of an associate. The agency noted that Chatterjee failed to respond to multiple summons in connection with the SSC recruitment scam. He was earlier arrested in 2022 and granted conditional bail in 2025.

‘Sona Pappu’ Syndicate Case

In a major operation on April 1, the ED raided eight locations linked to Bishwajit Poddar, alias ‘Sona Pappu’. Officials seized ₹1.47 crore in cash, gold and silver jewellery worth ₹67 lakh, a luxury vehicle, and key documents. A foreign-made revolver was also recovered. The accused is currently absconding.

Land Grab And Real Estate Fraud

Raids conducted on March 28 uncovered a large-scale land fraud racket involving forged documents, fake agreements, and illegal property sales. Several bank accounts have been frozen, and over 20 FIRs have already been registered.

PDS Ration Scam

On April 10, the ED raided 17 locations linked to an alleged ration diversion network. Wheat meant for public distribution was reportedly rerouted to private markets and exports. Cash and digital evidence were seized during the operation.

Coal Scam and Other Cases

In the illegal coal mining case, the ED filed a charge sheet on April 9, exposing an extortion network that allegedly generated ₹650 crore over five years. Other investigations include alleged irregularities in real estate projects, medical admissions under the NRI quota, and misuse of educational institution funds.

These back-to-back actions signal an intensified push by the ED against financial crimes and corruption ahead of the elections, with more developments likely in the coming days.