Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Violence, voter intimidation, and EVM glitches marred West Bengal's first phase.

Crude bombs and attacks reported on political leaders; arrests ordered.

The first phase of the high-stakes assembly elections in West Bengal has started with a bang. At one point, it broke the voting record and on other hand it was marked by violence, allegations of voter intimidation, and technical disruptions across several districts.

Violence Casts Shadow On Polling Day

On the eve of voting, crude bombs were allegedly hurled in Murshidabad, injuring at least one person. The victim claimed the attack was carried out by workers linked to Humayun Kabir’s party.

The victim told news agency ANI, "I had stepped out yesterday to offer Namaz at around 8 pm. I was standing... two boys came and threw a bomb near my foot. Humayun Kabir's party workers have done this.”

BJP's Agnimitra Paul Car Attacked In Asansol

In Asansol, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said her car was vandalised after a large stone was hurled at it during a visit to a minority-dominated area. While she escaped unhurt, her aide sustained minor injuries.

According to Paul, the incident occurred near Rahmat Nagar as she was leaving a polling booth. Describing the attack, she said, “A stone was pelted at my running car as we were coming out of a polling booth in Rahmat Nagar in Asansol.”

She further alleged that the act was deliberate and aimed at disrupting the electoral process, adding, “It is very clear who is behind this. This is an effort to influence the election. We have filed a complaint against this.”

Clashes Between Rival Party Workers

Clashes broke out in West Bengal between supporters of the Trinamool Congress and Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party following a crude bomb incident in Nowda ahead of polling. Both sides engaged in violence, using sticks and stones, while security forces intervened to restore order.

Kabir staged a protest, accusing police of targeting his supporters and demanding action from the Election Commission, which has sought a report on the incident. An eyewitness reported injuries and ongoing fear in the area. The unrest comes amid a high-stakes election, with Mamata Banerjee seeking a fourth term and voting underway across 294 seats.

BJP Candidate Attacked In Dinajpur

Violence disrupted polling in Kumarganj after BJP candidate Suvendu Sarkar was allegedly assaulted, with the party blaming Trinamool Congress workers. The Election Commission has ordered arrests of those identified in videos, while TMC denied the आरोप.

Elsewhere, sporadic clashes marked Phase 1 voting across 152 seats, including violence in Naoda between TMC and AJUP supporters and an attack on a BJP polling agent in Labhpur. Despite tensions, voter turnout remained strong, crossing 41% by 11 am, with heavy security deployed in sensitive areas.

Woman Voter Collapsed And Died

A woman voter died after collapsing at a polling booth in the Malatipur Assembly constituency of West Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday. According to her son, she fell unconscious just as she was about to cast her vote and died on the spot.

According to the deceased woman’s son, she had arrived at the polling station with her other son. “My mother had gone to vote with my brother. As soon as she was about to cast her vote, she collapsed. She died at the polling booth itself,” Sunny said.

EVM Glitches Disrupt Voting

Minor disruptions and sporadic violence marked the first phase of polling in West Bengal, covering 152 constituencies. EVM glitches at several booths caused delays, while isolated incidents of violence and even an elephant sighting briefly disrupted voting.

Tensions were reported in parts of Murshidabad and Cooch Behar, with allegations of attacks between political rivals. Despite this, polling proceeded under heavy security, with the remaining seats set to vote on April 29.

Allegations Of Voter Intimidation

In Nandigram, both the TMC and BJP traded allegations. The Trinamool Congress accused central forces of using excessive force on locals in Nandigram ahead of polling and filed a complaint with the Election Commission.

The EC said it found no evidence. The incident comes amid a high-stakes contest involving Suvendu Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee.

WB Breaks Record

Polling for Phase 1 of the Assembly elections concluded with record turnout, as West Bengal registered 92.7% voting, significantly higher than Tamil Nadu over 84%, according to the Election Commission of India. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar hailed the participation, calling it the highest-ever turnout since Independence in both states. Several districts in West Bengal crossed the 90% mark. The figures surpass 2021 levels, highlighting sustained high participation. Meanwhile, bypolls recorded lower turnout in Gujarat and Maharashtra.