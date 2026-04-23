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HomeElectionBengal Elections: BJP Leader Attacked In Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi, Tensions Flare Again

Bengal Elections: BJP Leader Attacked In Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi, Tensions Flare Again

In West Bengal's Nawada, allegations surfaced that a bomb was hurled at Trinamool candidate Sahina Mumtaz near a polling booth.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP leader attacked returning home with medicine in Sitalkuchi.
  • Trinamool denies allegations, calling incident political exaggeration.
  • Sitalkuchi remains sensitive after 2021 violence, security heightened.
  • Other poll-related violence reported in Domkal and Nawda.

Tension gripped Sitalkuchi on the eve of polling in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, after a BJP Kisan Morcha leader was allegedly attacked, bringing the spotlight back on the sensitive region. The incident comes as the state votes in a rare two-phase election, with the first phase underway amid tight security and political friction.

According to BJP leaders, the party’s Kisan Morcha functionary was returning home with medicines on Wednesday night when he was allegedly ambushed near his residence in Golokganj. The party has accused Trinamool Congress workers of gathering outside his house and launching a sudden attack. He was reportedly beaten severely and his motorcycle vandalised. The injured leader was later admitted to Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Hospital. BJP candidate from Sitalkuchi, Sabitri Barman, also visited him.

Also Read: West Bengal Elections: Elephant Enters Polling Booth In Jhargram: WATCH

The Trinamool Congress, however, has denied the allegations, claiming the incident is being exaggerated for political mileage ahead of voting.

Sitalkuchi remains a politically sensitive constituency, having witnessed violence during the 2021 Assembly elections when firing by central forces left several people dead, triggering statewide outrage. With polling returning to the area, security has been heightened, but sporadic violence continues to raise concerns.

Violence Reported In Other Areas

Unrest was not limited to Sitalkuchi. In Domkal, a CPM worker’s house was allegedly attacked in Raipur village. His son sustained serious injuries after being assaulted with a sharp weapon and was referred to Murshidabad Medical College. Police have detained a Trinamool worker in connection with the case.

Also Read: West Bengal Votes Today: Check Which 152 Constituencies Are Going To Polls

Meanwhile, in Nawada, allegations surfaced that a bomb was hurled at Trinamool candidate Sahina Mumtaz near a polling booth. She narrowly escaped unhurt. Responding to the incident, Humayun Kabir said, “If someone throws stones at my people, should they respond with sweets? If one stone is thrown, they must be ready for retaliation.”

With multiple incidents reported ahead of polling, the political atmosphere in West Bengal remains tense as voters head to cast their ballots.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident heightened tension in Sitalkuchi before the West Bengal Assembly Elections?

A BJP Kisan Morcha leader was allegedly attacked and his motorcycle vandalized near his residence on Wednesday night, raising concerns about the sensitive region.

Who has been accused of attacking the BJP leader in Sitalkuchi?

The BJP has accused Trinamool Congress workers of gathering outside the leader's house and launching a sudden attack.

What is the Trinamool Congress's response to the allegations in Sitalkuchi?

The Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations, claiming the incident is being exaggerated for political mileage before the elections.

Has violence been reported in other areas besides Sitalkuchi?

Yes, a CPM worker's house was attacked in Domkal, and a bomb was allegedly hurled at a Trinamool candidate in Nawda.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengal Elections Sitalkuchi Bengal Election Violence West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Elections 2026 Election Corner Sitalkuchi Violence
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