West Bengal Elections: Elephant Enters Polling Booth In Jhargram: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Elephant spotted near Jhargram polling booth amid voting.

Precautions taken for elephant-sensitive areas in West Bengal.

Tracker teams, drop gates, and CCTV monitor elephant movement.

Special escorts provided for polling booths in forest areas.

An unusual sight grabbed attention during polling in Jhargram as an elephant appeared near a polling booth.

The incident was reported from Jitusol Primary School, where the animal was spotted outside the booth. Locals gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the elephant, even as voting continued. While no untoward incident was reported, the presence of the animal led to heightened alertness in the area.

The development comes as authorities had already stepped up precautions in elephant-sensitive regions for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Around 25 polling booths in the south Bengal have been identified as vulnerable due to their proximity to elephant corridors, with Jhargram accounting for nearly 60% of such locations. Areas like Manikpara, Belpahari, Banspahari, and Lalgarh remain key concern zones. Similar precautions have been taken in parts of Bankura and West Midnapore.

In north Bengal, six polling booths located inside forest villages of Jaldapara National Park have been marked sensitive. Voters and polling personnel at these booths are being provided special escorts.

Tracker Teams, Surveillance and Emergency Response

To prevent any human-elephant conflict, the forest department has deployed nearly 75 tracker teams across identified corridors. Each team, comprising 10–15 trained personnel, has been stationed 48 hours ahead of polling and is maintaining round-the-clock vigil.

Authorities have also installed 450–500 drop gates at strategic points, especially along borders with Jharkhand and Odisha, to regulate elephant movement. In addition, AI-enabled CCTV systems are being used at select locations to monitor animal activity.

A control room has been set up, and quick response teams are on standby to handle emergencies. Officials say these measures are aimed at ensuring smooth and safe voting in areas prone to wildlife movement, even as polling continues across the state.