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HomeElectionWest Bengal Votes Today: Check Which 152 Constituencies Are Going To Polls

West Bengal Votes Today: Check Which 152 Constituencies Are Going To Polls

The 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal are expected to be among the most efficiently managed in recent times.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 07:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • West Bengal begins assembly elections in a rare two-phase format.
  • First phase covers 152 constituencies across 16 districts today.
  • Shift to fewer phases aims for better coordination and security.
  • Central forces deployed early to ensure smooth and peaceful voting.

West Bengal has begun voting today for the first phase of its Assembly elections, being held in a rare two-phase format that will cover all 294 constituencies, marking a shift from the multi-phase polling seen in recent years. The first phase is taking place on April 23, followed by the second phase on April 29, while the counting of votes will be held on May 4.

In this opening phase, polling is underway across 152 constituencies spread over 16 districts. The remaining 142 seats across seven districts will go to the polls in the second phase, completing the electoral process across the state.

Phase 1 Key Regions and Districts

The first phase largely covers regions such as North Bengal, Jangalmahal, and parts of the Rarh belt. District-wise, voting is being held in 9 seats in Cooch Behar, 5 in Alipurduar, 7 in Jalpaiguri, 1 in Kalimpong, 5 in Darjeeling, 9 in North Dinajpur, 6 in South Dinajpur, and 12 in Malda. In addition, all constituencies in Murshidabad, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, West Bardhaman, and Birbhum are also part of this phase.

The second phase will cover the remaining 142 constituencies across seven districts, bringing the polling process to a close.

Shift From Multi-Phase Polling

This election cycle stands out due to its compressed schedule. After a single-phase election in 2001, West Bengal has mostly witnessed staggered polling over multiple phases, including the eight-phase election in 2021. The move to conduct voting in just two phases is being linked to improved administrative coordination and stronger security arrangements.

Another notable aspect is the early deployment of central forces. Unlike previous elections, where security personnel were sent after poll dates were announced, forces were stationed in the state nearly two weeks in advance this time. This step is aimed at ensuring smooth and peaceful voting.

With tighter scheduling and heightened security preparedness, the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal are expected to be among the most efficiently managed in recent times. All eyes will now be on May 4, when the results will determine the state’s political trajectory.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections?

The counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held on May 4.

How many phases will the West Bengal Assembly elections be held in?

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases this year. The first phase is on April 23, and the second phase is on April 29.

Which regions are covered in the first phase of West Bengal elections?

The first phase covers regions like North Bengal, Jangalmahal, and parts of the Rarh belt, including several districts like Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Malda.

What is different about the election schedule this year compared to recent years?

This year's election schedule is compressed into two phases, a shift from the multi-phase polling seen in recent years, including an eight-phase election in 2021.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 07:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengal Elections West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Elections 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Phase 1 Seats
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