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HomeElectionBangladesh MP Raises Concern Over Potential BJP Win In West Bengal: 'If Exit Polls...'

Bangladesh MP Raises Concern Over Potential BJP Win In West Bengal: 'If Exit Polls...'

West Bengal Elections 2026: Meanwhile, Dhaka has summoned India’s Acting High Commissioner to protest remarks by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling them harmful to bilateral ties.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 01 May 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bangladeshi lawmaker warns of refugee crisis if BJP wins.
  • He fears
  • Dhaka protested Assam CM's remarks on bilateral relations.
  • CM Sarma linked good ties to not pushing back migrants.

West Bengal Elections 2026: A fresh political controversy has emerged after a Bangladeshi lawmaker warned of a potential refugee crisis if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, even as Dhaka formally protested recent remarks by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Akhtar Hossain, an MP from Rangpur representing the National Citizen Party (NCP), has drawn attention with his comments on Bengal’s electoral trends, expressing concern over projections showing the BJP gaining ground.

‘Humanitarian Crisis’ Warning Over Bengal Poll Outcome

Speaking in the Bangladesh Parliament, Hossain said, “If exit polls in West Bengal show a BJP victory and if the party forms the government, they will push all those ‘Kanglu’ people into Bangladesh. This will create a major humanitarian, economic and refugee crisis for us. We are concerned about this.”

He was referring to individuals alleged to be illegal migrants from Bangladesh residing in India, raising fears that they could be sent across the border if political power shifts in Bengal.

Dhaka Summons Indian Envoy Over Sarma’s Comments

Amid the rising rhetoric, Bangladesh on Thursday summoned India’s Acting High Commissioner in Dhaka, Pawan Badhe, to lodge a formal protest over remarks made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The envoy was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where Bangladesh conveyed its strong objection, describing the comments as inappropriate and harmful to bilateral ties, according to officials cited by local media.

Sarma’s Remarks Add to Diplomatic Strain

The protest follows an April 15 interview Sarma gave to ABP News, where he made controversial statements about India-Bangladesh relations.

He said, “I always pray to God in the morning that the situation that existed during Yunus’s time should remain the same, and that relations should not improve.”

Sarma further added, “We like it when India-Bangladesh relations are not good. Because when relations improve, the Indian government also does not want to push back illegal migrants. Therefore, people of Assam prefer a hostile relationship between India and Bangladesh. When India and Bangladesh become friendly and when the BSF and BGB start shaking hands, it becomes dangerous for Assam.”

He also claimed, “The BSF often keeps such individuals in its custody for 10 to 40 days. When personnel of the Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) are not present at the border, these people are forcibly pushed across the border.”

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is a Bangladeshi lawmaker concerned about the West Bengal elections?

A Bangladeshi MP fears a refugee crisis if the BJP wins, as they believe the party would push alleged illegal migrants from Bangladesh back across the border.

What did Bangladesh formally protest to India?

Dhaka summoned India's Acting High Commissioner to protest recent remarks by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, deeming them harmful to bilateral ties.

What were Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's controversial comments?

He stated he prefers strained India-Bangladesh relations, as it leads to more pushbacks of illegal migrants, which he believes is beneficial for Assam.

What is the concern regarding 'Kanglu' people?

The term 'Kanglu' is used to refer to individuals alleged to be illegal migrants from Bangladesh living in India. There's a fear they might be pushed back into Bangladesh.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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