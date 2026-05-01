Bangladesh MP Raises Concern Over Potential BJP Win In West Bengal: 'If Exit Polls...'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bangladeshi lawmaker warns of refugee crisis if BJP wins.

He fears

Dhaka protested Assam CM's remarks on bilateral relations.

CM Sarma linked good ties to not pushing back migrants.

West Bengal Elections 2026: A fresh political controversy has emerged after a Bangladeshi lawmaker warned of a potential refugee crisis if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, even as Dhaka formally protested recent remarks by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Akhtar Hossain, an MP from Rangpur representing the National Citizen Party (NCP), has drawn attention with his comments on Bengal’s electoral trends, expressing concern over projections showing the BJP gaining ground.

‘Humanitarian Crisis’ Warning Over Bengal Poll Outcome

Speaking in the Bangladesh Parliament, Hossain said, “If exit polls in West Bengal show a BJP victory and if the party forms the government, they will push all those ‘Kanglu’ people into Bangladesh. This will create a major humanitarian, economic and refugee crisis for us. We are concerned about this.”

He was referring to individuals alleged to be illegal migrants from Bangladesh residing in India, raising fears that they could be sent across the border if political power shifts in Bengal.

Bangladeshi MP Akhter Hossen says exit polls showing BJP victory in West Bengal is a big worry for Bangladesh.



He says if BJP wins, illegal Bangladeshis will be thrown back to Bangladesh creating crisis for them.



Now understand why Bangladeshis love TMC pic.twitter.com/m1x21HF7Mq — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) April 30, 2026

Dhaka Summons Indian Envoy Over Sarma’s Comments

Amid the rising rhetoric, Bangladesh on Thursday summoned India’s Acting High Commissioner in Dhaka, Pawan Badhe, to lodge a formal protest over remarks made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The envoy was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where Bangladesh conveyed its strong objection, describing the comments as inappropriate and harmful to bilateral ties, according to officials cited by local media.

Sarma’s Remarks Add to Diplomatic Strain

The protest follows an April 15 interview Sarma gave to ABP News, where he made controversial statements about India-Bangladesh relations.

He said, “I always pray to God in the morning that the situation that existed during Yunus’s time should remain the same, and that relations should not improve.”

Sarma further added, “We like it when India-Bangladesh relations are not good. Because when relations improve, the Indian government also does not want to push back illegal migrants. Therefore, people of Assam prefer a hostile relationship between India and Bangladesh. When India and Bangladesh become friendly and when the BSF and BGB start shaking hands, it becomes dangerous for Assam.”

He also claimed, “The BSF often keeps such individuals in its custody for 10 to 40 days. When personnel of the Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) are not present at the border, these people are forcibly pushed across the border.”