'Kicked My Belly, Manhandled And Assaulted': Mamata Claims Attack During Vote Counting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP, CRPF attacked TMC workers at polling stations.

Banerjee claims physical assault at counting center, CCTV cameras off.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, a day after she lost the West Bengal election, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party went inside the polling station along with 200 CRPF personnel and 200 outside goons and started beating the TMC workers. She also claimed that she was physically attacked during her visit to the counting centre in Bhabanipur, alleging that “CRPF personnel behaved like goons” and that she was “kicked in the stomach and from behind." She also alleged that CCTV cameras were switched off and that she was forcibly pushed out of the premises.

"When I entered, CRPF told me that I was not allowed to go. I said that I am a candidate...Then I complained to the RO that counting should be stopped immediately until normalcy is restored. I saw the DEO. I know that he gave a message to someone 15 days ago that 'counting mein khel hoga'...I went inside for a few minutes. They kicked me in my belly, backside and manhandled and assaulted me. That time CCTV was off..." Mamata said in a press conference.

These remarks came after Mamata Banerjee-led TMC lost the West Bengal Election with major numbers, breaking her 15-year rule. BJP swept the West Bengal elections, winning 207 seats. Banerjee also lost her Bhabanipur seat to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, marking a significant political setback.

Dismissing the election outcome, Banerjee said the TMC had not truly lost, alleging that over 100 seats were “forcibly taken away.” “There is no question of my resignation. I will not go to Raj Bhavan. We did not lose the election,” she asserted. The TMC supremo alleged that the BJP, along with the Election Commission, orchestrated what she described as a “conspiracy” rather than a legitimate mandate. She claimed that despite leading by around 30,000 votes with a few rounds left, the situation changed due to alleged interference at counting centres. The loss in Bhabanipur, considered her political stronghold, leaves Banerjee without an elected position for the first time in decades. Despite this, she maintained that the verdict was not reflective of the people’s will and vowed to continue her fight.