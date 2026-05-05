Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP, with CRPF support, attacked TMC workers and physically assaulted her at the counting centre. She also claimed CCTV cameras were switched off during the incident.
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
'Kicked My Belly, Manhandled And Assaulted': Mamata Claims Attack During Vote Counting
Mamata alleged CRPF and BJP-backed goons assaulted TMC workers and her at a counting centre, calling the poll a “conspiracy.” She rejected defeat despite BJP’s big win and her Bhabanipur loss.
- Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP, CRPF attacked TMC workers at polling stations.
- Banerjee claims physical assault at counting center, CCTV cameras off.
Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, a day after she lost the West Bengal election, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party went inside the polling station along with 200 CRPF personnel and 200 outside goons and started beating the TMC workers. She also claimed that she was physically attacked during her visit to the counting centre in Bhabanipur, alleging that “CRPF personnel behaved like goons” and that she was “kicked in the stomach and from behind." She also alleged that CCTV cameras were switched off and that she was forcibly pushed out of the premises.
"When I entered, CRPF told me that I was not allowed to go. I said that I am a candidate...Then I complained to the RO that counting should be stopped immediately until normalcy is restored. I saw the DEO. I know that he gave a message to someone 15 days ago that 'counting mein khel hoga'...I went inside for a few minutes. They kicked me in my belly, backside and manhandled and assaulted me. That time CCTV was off..." Mamata said in a press conference.
These remarks came after Mamata Banerjee-led TMC lost the West Bengal Election with major numbers, breaking her 15-year rule. BJP swept the West Bengal elections, winning 207 seats. Banerjee also lost her Bhabanipur seat to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, marking a significant political setback.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What allegations did Mamata Banerjee make regarding the West Bengal election?
What was the outcome of the West Bengal election mentioned in the article?
The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC lost the West Bengal election to the BJP, which won 207 seats. Mamata Banerjee also lost her Bhabanipur seat.