Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElection'Kicked My Belly, Manhandled And Assaulted': Mamata Claims Attack During Vote Counting

'Kicked My Belly, Manhandled And Assaulted': Mamata Claims Attack During Vote Counting

Mamata alleged CRPF and BJP-backed goons assaulted TMC workers and her at a counting centre, calling the poll a “conspiracy.” She rejected defeat despite BJP’s big win and her Bhabanipur loss.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 05 May 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP, CRPF attacked TMC workers at polling stations.
  • Banerjee claims physical assault at counting center, CCTV cameras off.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, a day after she lost the West Bengal election, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party went inside the polling station along with 200 CRPF personnel and 200 outside goons and started beating the TMC workers. She also claimed that she was physically attacked during her visit to the counting centre in Bhabanipur, alleging that “CRPF personnel behaved like goons” and that she was “kicked in the stomach and from behind." She also alleged that CCTV cameras were switched off and that she was forcibly pushed out of the premises.

"When I entered, CRPF told me that I was not allowed to go. I said that I am a candidate...Then I complained to the RO that counting should be stopped immediately until normalcy is restored. I saw the DEO. I know that he gave a message to someone 15 days ago that 'counting mein khel hoga'...I went inside for a few minutes. They kicked me in my belly, backside and manhandled and assaulted me. That time CCTV was off..." Mamata said in a press conference.

These remarks came after Mamata Banerjee-led TMC lost the West Bengal Election with major numbers, breaking her 15-year rule. BJP swept the West Bengal elections, winning 207 seats. Banerjee also lost her Bhabanipur seat to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, marking a significant political setback. 

Dismissing the election outcome, Banerjee said the TMC had not truly lost, alleging that over 100 seats were “forcibly taken away.” “There is no question of my resignation. I will not go to Raj Bhavan. We did not lose the election,” she asserted.

The TMC supremo alleged that the BJP, along with the Election Commission, orchestrated what she described as a “conspiracy” rather than a legitimate mandate. She claimed that despite leading by around 30,000 votes with a few rounds left, the situation changed due to alleged interference at counting centres.

The loss in Bhabanipur, considered her political stronghold, leaves Banerjee without an elected position for the first time in decades. Despite this, she maintained that the verdict was not reflective of the people’s will and vowed to continue her fight.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations did Mamata Banerjee make regarding the West Bengal election?

Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP, with CRPF support, attacked TMC workers and physically assaulted her at the counting centre. She also claimed CCTV cameras were switched off during the incident.

What was the outcome of the West Bengal election mentioned in the article?

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC lost the West Bengal election to the BJP, which won 207 seats. Mamata Banerjee also lost her Bhabanipur seat.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 05 May 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly Election Mamata Banerjee BJP Vs TMC Elections 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Election 2026 TMC Lost Election
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
'Kicked My Belly, Manhandled And Assaulted': Mamata Claims Attack During Vote Counting
'Kicked My Belly, Manhandled And Assaulted': Mamata Claims Attack During Vote Counting
Election
When Will Mamata Banerjee Vacate CM House? What Do Rules Say
When Will Mamata Banerjee Vacate CM House? What Do Rules Say
Election
‘TN CM 2026’: Vijay’s Number Plate From 2024 Film The Greatest of All Time Goes Viral
‘TN CM 2026’: Vijay’s Number Plate From 2024 Film The Greatest of All Time Goes Viral
Election
Mamata Refuses To Step Down, Says ‘There Is No Question Of My Resignation’
Mamata Refuses To Step Down, Says ‘There Is No Question Of My Resignation’
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Election: अमित शाह-सुवेंदु की जोड़ी ने बिछाया हार का ऐसा जाल कि ममता हो गईं बेहाल !
POLITICAL UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari emerges as key face in Bengal CM race
GLOBAL REACTION: International media highlights BJP’s historic Bengal victory
BIG STATEMENT: Locket Chatterjee claims BJP expected “one-sided victory” in Bengal
POST-ELECTION IMPACT: BJP victory linked to reopening of Durga temple
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget