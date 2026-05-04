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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElection'If BJP Wins, Sale Of Burnol Will Hit An All Time High': Twitter Explodes Over Bengal Election Results

'If BJP Wins, Sale Of Burnol Will Hit An All Time High': Twitter Explodes Over Bengal Election Results

Vote counting is on in West Bengal, and Twitter has already exploded with memes, bets, and political digs as the BJP and TMC fight for the state.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 May 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC seeks fourth term amid BJP's push for first government.
  • Exit polls show BJP edge; Mamata Banerjee disputes projections.
  • Social media buzzes with reactions, memes, and political commentary.

West Bengal Election Results 2026: Vote counting for the West Bengal assembly elections is underway on Monday, and social media has already caught fire with reactions, memes, and sharp takes. The Trinamool Congress is fighting to hold power for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP is pushing to form its first-ever government in the state. Exit polls have given the BJP an edge, with 5 out of 7 pollsters predicting a strong performance for the saffron party. 

But Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has rejected those projections, asserting her party will cross 226 seats. As results trickle in, Twitter has not held back.

What Are People On Twitter Saying About Bengal Election Results?

The mood on social media has been a mix of humour, banter, and sharp political commentary, with users reacting in real time as counting progresses.

Twitter user Angry Bombay Girl did not hold back, writing: "Today if BJP wins...the sale of Vaseline and Burnol will hit an all time high in Bengal. Bye Mamta."

Another user, AmanDevBar67676, kept it light with a friendly wager: "WB Elections bet with my friend: If BJP wins - he buys me biryani. If TMC wins - I treat him. Counting still on… but looks like he's about to pay."

User venkatesh took a dig at what he sees as double standards, posting: "Liberandus today: If BJP loses: EVM is working properly, Democracy is not in Danger. If BJP wins: EVM is hacked, Democracy is in Danger."

User Khan Fatima posted a photo of kids pulling each other's hair, captioning it as the final result of the Bengal elections, with BJP and TMC representing the two sides.

And user Satyam posted a photo of Rahul Gandhi with the caption: "no one knows who will win the Bengal elections but everyone knows who wont."

What Do Exit Polls Say About West Bengal Election Results 2026?

On the numbers side, Matrize projected the BJP winning between 146 and 161 seats out of 294 in West Bengal, with TMC finishing between 125 and 140. 

Chanakya Strategies put the BJP at 150-160 and the TMC at 130-140. However, Peoples Pulse went the other way, predicting a big TMC win with 178-189 seats, limiting the BJP to 95-110.

Voting in West Bengal took place across two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with near-identical record turnouts of 89.93 and 89.99 per cent respectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the high figures, saying the voting took place in a "fearless environment." Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, alleged that exit poll projections were aired at the "instructions of the BJP" to demoralise TMC workers.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the West Bengal assembly elections?

Vote counting is underway for the West Bengal assembly elections. The Trinamool Congress is seeking a fourth term, while the BJP aims to form its first government in the state.

What do the exit polls predict for the West Bengal elections?

Most exit polls give the BJP an edge, with several predicting a strong performance. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has rejected these projections.

How are people reacting to the West Bengal election results on social media?

Social media is filled with reactions, memes, and political commentary. Users are sharing a mix of humor, banter, and sharp takes as the counting progresses.

What were the voter turnouts for the West Bengal elections?

Voting in West Bengal saw near-identical record turnouts of 89.93% and 89.99% across the two phases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the high turnout.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election News ELECTIONS WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Election 2026
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