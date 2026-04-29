Mamata Faces Major Setback In Exit Poll, BJP Set For Majority In Bengal: Chanakya Strategies

Chanakya Strategies exit poll for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 indicates that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to secure a majority in the 294-seat House. The projections place the BJP in the range of 150-160 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 148. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, is estimated to win between 130 and 140 seats, pointing to a competitive yet decisive contest.

BJP Crosses Majority Mark

According to the exit poll, the BJP holds a clear edge and is projected to form the government if the numbers hold. The estimates are:

BJP: 150-160 seats

TMC: 130-140 seats

Left Front: 0

Congress: 0

Others: 6-10 seats

The projections indicate a sharp bipolar contest, with smaller parties largely marginalised.

TMC Remains Competitive

Despite trailing in the projections, the TMC is expected to retain a strong presence in the Assembly, accroding to the exit polls.

The estimated 1300140 seats suggest that the contest remains closely fought, even as the BJP appears ahead.

The exit poll reflects consolidation of votes between the two dominant players, leaving little room for others. However, these are projections based on sample data, and the final outcome will only be known when votes are counted on May 4, 2026.