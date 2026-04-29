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Assembly Elections 2026

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeElectionMamata Faces Major Setback In Exit Poll, BJP Set For Majority In Bengal: Chanakya Strategies

Mamata Faces Major Setback In Exit Poll, BJP Set For Majority In Bengal: Chanakya Strategies

West Bengal Exit Poll 2026: Chanakya exit poll projects BJP majority in Bengal with 150-160 seats, TMC close behind at 130-140 in a tight Assembly contest

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 07:23 PM (IST)

Chanakya Strategies exit poll for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 indicates that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to secure a majority in the 294-seat House. The projections place the BJP in the range of 150-160 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 148. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, is estimated to win between 130 and 140 seats, pointing to a competitive yet decisive contest.

BJP Crosses Majority Mark

According to the exit poll, the BJP holds a clear edge and is projected to form the government if the numbers hold. The estimates are:

  • BJP: 150-160 seats
  • TMC: 130-140 seats
  • Left Front: 0
  • Congress: 0
  • Others: 6-10 seats

The projections indicate a sharp bipolar contest, with smaller parties largely marginalised.

TMC Remains Competitive

Despite trailing in the projections, the TMC is expected to retain a strong presence in the Assembly, accroding to the exit polls.

The estimated 1300140 seats suggest that the contest remains closely fought, even as the BJP appears ahead.

The exit poll reflects consolidation of votes between the two dominant players, leaving little room for others. However, these are projections based on sample data, and the final outcome will only be known when votes are counted on May 4, 2026.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Apr 2026 07:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Assembly Elections Exit Poll 2026 West Bengal Exit Poll 2026
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