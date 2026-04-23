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HomeElectionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Woman Collapses, Dies At Polling Booth In Malda

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Woman Collapses, Dies At Polling Booth In Malda

The incident took place at a polling booth in the Kandaran area of the Malatipur Assembly constituency, where the woman had gone to cast her vote.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 05:46 PM (IST)

A woman voter died after collapsing at a polling booth in West Bengal’s Malda district during voting on Thursday, officials said.

Incident At Malatipur Assembly Segment

The incident took place at a polling booth in the Kandaran area of the Malatipur Assembly constituency, where the woman had gone to cast her vote.

Collapsed Moments Before Voting

According to the deceased woman’s son, she had arrived at the polling station with her other son.

“My mother had gone to vote with my brother. As soon as she was about to cast her vote, she collapsed. She died at the polling booth itself,” Sunny said.

Further details are awaited.

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Malda West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Elections 2026 Election Corner Woman Collapses And Dies At Polling Booth
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