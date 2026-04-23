West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Woman Collapses, Dies At Polling Booth In Malda

A woman voter died after collapsing at a polling booth in West Bengal’s Malda district during voting on Thursday, officials said.

Incident At Malatipur Assembly Segment

The incident took place at a polling booth in the Kandaran area of the Malatipur Assembly constituency, where the woman had gone to cast her vote.

Collapsed Moments Before Voting

According to the deceased woman’s son, she had arrived at the polling station with her other son.

“My mother had gone to vote with my brother. As soon as she was about to cast her vote, she collapsed. She died at the polling booth itself,” Sunny said.

Further details are awaited.