Nine people were arrested, including five BJP workers and four Trinamool Congress workers. Three FIRs have been registered in total.
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Bengal Elections: BJP Candidate Rakesh Singh Booked Over Violence In Ekbalpur, 9 Arrested
West Bengal elections 2026: TMC-BJP clash in Ekbalpur turns violent, 9 arrested and multiple FIRs filed, including against BJP candidate Rakesh Singh. Several police personnel were also injured.
- Nine arrested for poll violence, including BJP and TMC workers.
- Public property vandalized; police body camera, revolver attempts reported.
- Clashes erupted during BJP roadshow, escalating with counter-allegations.
- Police lathi-charged to control escalating TMC-BJP confrontation.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many people were arrested in connection with the poll-related violence in Ekbalpur?
What specific incidents of violence were reported during the clash?
Incidents included snatching of a police officer's body camera and an attempt to snatch a service revolver. Public property was vandalized, and nine police personnel were injured.
What were the conflicting claims made by the BJP and TMC regarding the cause of the violence?
BJP alleged that TMC supporters attacked them and that slogans of 'Mini Pakistan Zindabad' were raised. TMC claimed provocative religious remarks by a speaker before the BJP candidate arrived triggered the reaction.
How did the police respond to the escalating clashes?
Police deployed a large force and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the clashing groups. They had repeatedly asked both groups to clear the road before using force.
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