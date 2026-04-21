Bengal Elections: BJP Candidate Rakesh Singh Booked Over Violence In Ekbalpur, 9 Arrested

West Bengal elections 2026: Police have arrested nine people in connection with poll-related violence in Ekbalpur, including five Bharatiya Janata Party workers and four Trinamool Congress workers. A total of three FIRs have been registered, including two against BJP candidate Rakesh Singh.

There are also allegations that a police officer’s body camera was snatched. Additionally, there was an attempt to snatch a service revolver from a police officer. Public property was vandalised, and nine police personnel were reportedly injured in the clashes.

ALSO READ| Bengal Poll Battle Intensifies, TMC Targets BJP Over ‘Agency Misuse’

TMC-BJP Clash Turns Violent On Ground

The situation in Ekbalpur turned into a battleground amid clashes between TMC and BJP workers. Police had to resort to lathi-charge to control the situation. BJP has alleged that their candidate, Rakesh Singh and several party workers were injured in the police action. Rakesh Singh claimed that a crowd of around 200 people raised slogans like “Mini Pakistan Zindabad” and that he was harassed there.

In response, TMC leader Bablu Karim said that before Rakesh Singh arrived, a speaker made remarks that hurt religious sentiments, which triggered the reaction.

ALSO READ| West Bengal Elections: List Of Constituencies Going For Polls Under Phase 1 On April 23

How The Clash Escalated

The violence broke out on Monday evening on Hussain Shah Road during a BJP roadshow led by Rakesh Singh. According to BJP, TMC supporters attacked their workers, escalating tensions. TMC, on the other hand, accused BJP of making provocative statements that angered locals.

A large police force was deployed, and a lathi-charge was carried out to disperse both groups. Kolkata Police DC (Port) Harekrishna Pai stated that both groups were repeatedly asked to clear the road, but when they refused, the police had to use force to prevent the situation from going out of control.