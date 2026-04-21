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HomeElectionBengal Elections: BJP Candidate Rakesh Singh Booked Over Violence In Ekbalpur, 9 Arrested

Bengal Elections: BJP Candidate Rakesh Singh Booked Over Violence In Ekbalpur, 9 Arrested

West Bengal elections 2026: TMC-BJP clash in Ekbalpur turns violent, 9 arrested and multiple FIRs filed, including against BJP candidate Rakesh Singh. Several police personnel were also injured.

By : ABP Live News, ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nine arrested for poll violence, including BJP and TMC workers.
  • Public property vandalized; police body camera, revolver attempts reported.
  • Clashes erupted during BJP roadshow, escalating with counter-allegations.
  • Police lathi-charged to control escalating TMC-BJP confrontation.

West Bengal elections 2026: Police have arrested nine people in connection with poll-related violence in Ekbalpur, including five Bharatiya Janata Party workers and four Trinamool Congress workers. A total of three FIRs have been registered, including two against BJP candidate Rakesh Singh.

There are also allegations that a police officer’s body camera was snatched. Additionally, there was an attempt to snatch a service revolver from a police officer. Public property was vandalised, and nine police personnel were reportedly injured in the clashes.

ALSO READ| Bengal Poll Battle Intensifies, TMC Targets BJP Over ‘Agency Misuse’

TMC-BJP Clash Turns Violent On Ground

The situation in Ekbalpur turned into a battleground amid clashes between TMC and BJP workers. Police had to resort to lathi-charge to control the situation. BJP has alleged that their candidate, Rakesh Singh and several party workers were injured in the police action. Rakesh Singh claimed that a crowd of around 200 people raised slogans like “Mini Pakistan Zindabad” and that he was harassed there.

In response, TMC leader Bablu Karim said that before Rakesh Singh arrived, a speaker made remarks that hurt religious sentiments, which triggered the reaction.

ALSO READ| West Bengal Elections: List Of Constituencies Going For Polls Under Phase 1 On April 23

How The Clash Escalated

The violence broke out on Monday evening on Hussain Shah Road during a BJP roadshow led by Rakesh Singh. According to BJP, TMC supporters attacked their workers, escalating tensions. TMC, on the other hand, accused BJP of making provocative statements that angered locals.

A large police force was deployed, and a lathi-charge was carried out to disperse both groups. Kolkata Police DC (Port) Harekrishna Pai stated that both groups were repeatedly asked to clear the road, but when they refused, the police had to use force to prevent the situation from going out of control.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were arrested in connection with the poll-related violence in Ekbalpur?

Nine people were arrested, including five BJP workers and four Trinamool Congress workers. Three FIRs have been registered in total.

What specific incidents of violence were reported during the clash?

Incidents included snatching of a police officer's body camera and an attempt to snatch a service revolver. Public property was vandalized, and nine police personnel were injured.

What were the conflicting claims made by the BJP and TMC regarding the cause of the violence?

BJP alleged that TMC supporters attacked them and that slogans of 'Mini Pakistan Zindabad' were raised. TMC claimed provocative religious remarks by a speaker before the BJP candidate arrived triggered the reaction.

How did the police respond to the escalating clashes?

Police deployed a large force and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the clashing groups. They had repeatedly asked both groups to clear the road before using force.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election Kolkata Violence TMC BJP Clash West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner Ekbalpur Clash
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