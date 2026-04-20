Bengal Poll Battle Intensifies, TMC Targets BJP Over ‘Agency Misuse’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC alleges BJP conspiracy using central agencies for elections.

Leaders claim political machinery mobilized to influence West Bengal polls.

TMC questions Election Commission's neutrality and fairness.

With the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections scheduled for April 29, TMC has escalated its attack on BJP, alleging a wider conspiracy involving central agencies. Addressing a press conference, senior TMC leaders claimed that political and institutional machinery was being mobilised in a bid to influence the electoral outcome. The party also questioned the credibility of the Election Commission of India, raising concerns over the fairness of the upcoming phase.

‘Agency Misuse’ Charge

TMC leader Derek O'Brien alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had convened a meeting with heads of agencies such as the CBI, ED and NIA, claiming that “serious or devious” actions could unfold within the next 100-150 hours before polling.

He further said the BJP was acting out of desperation after failing to gain traction in key regions including North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly. O’Brien also accused the BJP of deploying disproportionate political force against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

EC Credibility Questioned

The TMC also targeted the Election Commission, alleging bias and lack of neutrality. O’Brien claimed that multiple political parties had previously moved an impeachment notice against the Chief Election Commissioner and indicated that further action could follow.

At the same briefing, minister Shashi Panja accused the BJP of misleading women voters, contrasting it with TMC-led welfare schemes such as Kanyashree, Rupashree and Lakshmir Bhandar, which she said had strengthened women’s socio-economic standing in the state.

She echoed concerns over possible disruption to the electoral environment, warning that developments in the coming days could impact the conduct of free and fair polls. The TMC leaders also criticised BJP campaign rhetoric, alleging violations of the model code of conduct.

There was no immediate response from the BJP to the allegations. Polling for the 294-seat assembly began on April 23, with results due on May 4.