West Bengal Elections: List Of Constituencies Going For Polls Under Phase 1 On April 23

West Bengal is set to vote in a streamlined two-phase Assembly election, covering all 294 constituencies, an unusual departure from previous multi-phase polls. Voting for the first phase will take place on April 23, followed by the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

In Phase 1, polling will be conducted across 152 constituencies spread over 16 districts, while the remaining 142 seats in seven districts will go to polls in Phase 2.

Phase 1: April 23 — District-Wise Breakdown

The first phase will cover large parts of North Bengal, Jangalmahal, and the Rarh region. Voting will take place in:

9 seats in Cooch Behar

5 in Alipurduar

7 in Jalpaiguri

1 in Kalimpong

5 in Darjeeling

9 in North Dinajpur

6 in South Dinajpur

12 in Malda

Additionally, all constituencies in the following districts will vote in Phase 1: Murshidabad, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, West Bardhaman, and Birbhum.

Phase 2: April 29 — Remaining Seats

The second phase will see polling across 142 constituencies in the remaining seven districts, completing the electoral process across the state.

A Rare Two-Phase Election

This year’s election marks a significant shift in West Bengal’s electoral process. After a single-phase election in 2001, the state has typically witnessed multi-phase polls, including the eight-phase election in 2021.

The move to conduct voting in just two phases is being attributed to revised administrative planning and enhanced security arrangements.

Early Deployment Of Central Forces

A notable feature of this election is the early deployment of central forces. Unlike previous elections, where forces were deployed after poll announcements, security personnel were stationed in the state nearly two weeks in advance—an uncommon step aimed at ensuring smooth conduct.

With a compressed schedule and heightened security preparedness, the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections are set to be one of the most efficiently conducted polls in the state’s recent history. All eyes will now be on May 4, when the results will determine the state’s political trajectory.