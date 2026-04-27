Mamata Banerjee campaigned in Kolkata by riding pillion on a bike and leading a padyatra. She interacted with residents along various routes in her constituency.
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Mamata Rides Pillion On Bike In Kolkata Ahead of Phase 2 Polls | WATCH
Mamata Banerjee rode pillion during a Kolkata campaign ahead of Bengal Phase 2 polls. She led a padyatra in Bhabanipur as EC tightened security across 142 constituencies voting on April 29.
- Mamata Banerjee campaigned via bike and padyatra in Kolkata.
- She expressed confidence in victory due to public support.
Ahead of the second phase of polling in West Bengal, Chief Minister and TMC candidate Mamata Banerjee hit the campaign trail in Kolkata, even riding pillion on a bike as she canvassed across key constituencies.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Mamata Banerjee do to campaign in Kolkata?
Where did Mamata Banerjee lead an extensive padyatra?
Mamata Banerjee led an extensive padyatra in Bhabanipur constituency. She walked through major stretches including Sukanta Setu–Dhakuria and Golpark–Gariahat Road.
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