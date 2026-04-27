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HomeNewsIndiaMamata Rides Pillion On Bike In Kolkata Ahead of Phase 2 Polls | WATCH

Mamata Rides Pillion On Bike In Kolkata Ahead of Phase 2 Polls | WATCH

Mamata Banerjee rode pillion during a Kolkata campaign ahead of Bengal Phase 2 polls. She led a padyatra in Bhabanipur as EC tightened security across 142 constituencies voting on April 29.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mamata Banerjee campaigned via bike and padyatra in Kolkata.
  • She expressed confidence in victory due to public support.

Ahead of the second phase of polling in West Bengal, Chief Minister and TMC candidate Mamata Banerjee hit the campaign trail in Kolkata, even riding pillion on a bike as she canvassed across key constituencies.

Several videos on the social media are being circulated showing Mamata riding pillion on a bike while campaigning for upcoming second phase election. 

Banerjee Leads Padyatra

Banerjee also led an extensive padyatra in Bhabanipur, interacting with residents along major stretches including Sukanta Setu–Dhakuria, Golpark–Gariahat Road, and Hazra College–Gopalnagar More. Large crowds gathered as she walked through her constituency, which goes to polls in the upcoming phase.

Confident of victory, Banerjee cited overwhelming public support during recent padyatras and rallies, asserting that the “victory of Maa-Mati-Manush is a matter of time.”

Bhabanipur remains the political epicentre of the 2026 battle, where Banerjee faces BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in a high-stakes contest. With campaigning entering its final 48 hours, security has been tightened, with increased drone surveillance and paramilitary deployment across South Kolkata.

The high-voltage campaign has already seen tensions flare, with recent rallies by both leaders triggering slogan clashes before police intervened.

Also Read: PM Modi Writes Letter To People Of Bengal, Invokes Maa Kali In Final Appeal

EC Announces Tight Security

The Election Commission on Sunday rolled out a stringent security blueprint for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls, warning that any attempt to disrupt voting or intimidate voters will invite strict action, an official said.

The Commission has instructed security forces to ensure constituency-wise deployment and intensify area domination exercises, particularly in interior lanes and sensitive pockets, to guarantee fear-free voting.

Also Read: 'Will Return To Bengal After May 4 To Attend BJP's Oath-Taking': PM Modi At Barrackpore Rally

The directives were issued during a high-level coordination meeting attended by election officials, senior police officers and central force commanders from three Kolkata-based poll districts. The EC reviewed preparedness across 142 constituencies scheduled to vote on April 29.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mamata Banerjee do to campaign in Kolkata?

Mamata Banerjee campaigned in Kolkata by riding pillion on a bike and leading a padyatra. She interacted with residents along various routes in her constituency.

Where did Mamata Banerjee lead an extensive padyatra?

Mamata Banerjee led an extensive padyatra in Bhabanipur constituency. She walked through major stretches including Sukanta Setu–Dhakuria and Golpark–Gariahat Road.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly Election Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Election 2026 Elections 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner Mamata Banerjee Leads Padyatra
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