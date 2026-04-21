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HomeElectionBengal Election: EC Imposes Night Bike Ban, Bars Pillion Riding By Day Ahead Of Voting

Bengal Election: EC Imposes Night Bike Ban, Bars Pillion Riding By Day Ahead Of Voting

West Bengal Election 2026: EC imposes night curbs on bikes, bans rallies in West Bengal polls; gig workers fear income hit as rules aim to prevent voter intimidation.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 03:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • EC bans two-wheelers nightly, restricts daytime pillion riding.
  • Measures aim to prevent voter intimidation and election malpractices.
  • Gig workers express concerns over livelihood due to unclear rules.
  • EC ensures free and fair elections amid political tensions.

West Bengal Election: In a sweeping pre-poll move, the Election Commission of India has imposed strict restrictions on two-wheelers across West Bengal, aiming to ensure peaceful and intimidation-free voting ahead of the Assembly elections. The curbs, which came into force on Tuesday—just two days before the first phase of polling on April 23—apply to all 152 constituencies going to the polls in this phase.

Night Ban & Daytime Limits Imposed

Under the new directive, motorcycles and scooters are barred from roads between 6 pm and 6 am, except in emergencies such as medical needs or family-related situations. During daytime hours, from 6 am to 6 pm, pillion riding has been restricted, with limited exemptions for essential travel, including school commutes and urgent personal needs, as per a report on Telegraph.

On polling day, a partial relaxation will allow family members to ride pillion between 6 am and 6 pm to facilitate voting and necessary movement. The Commission has also imposed a complete ban on bike rallies, citing concerns that such gatherings can be used to intimidate voters or disrupt the electoral process.

Aim: Prevent Intimidation, Malpractices

Explaining the rationale, officials said the measures are designed to prevent “any form of intimidation and source jamming” and to create an environment for voters.

An EC official noted that motorcycles are often used by political operatives to transport cash or liquor through narrow lanes, bypassing checkpoints focused on larger vehicles. Groups of bikes, the official added, can also be deployed to influence or intimidate voters in sensitive areas, as per reports.

Confusion Over Gig Workers

The directive, however, has raised concerns among gig workers and delivery personnel, as it does not clearly specify whether app-based bike services are exempt.

Law enforcement officials have acknowledged ambiguity in implementation. A senior traffic officer in Kolkata said the order does not explicitly mention delivery workers, leaving uncertainty over how restrictions will apply to those transporting food and medicines.

This lack of clarity has sparked anxiety among workers who rely on two-wheelers for their daily income, particularly during peak evening hours.

Workers Voice Livelihood Concerns

Many delivery riders fear the curbs could significantly impact their earnings. One worker said that faster movement directly translates to more deliveries and better income, especially during night hours when demand is high.

The restrictions, they argue, could disrupt not just their livelihoods but also essential services for residents who depend on timely deliveries.

EC Stands Firm Amid Political Tensions

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar reiterated that the Commission is committed to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections, emphasising that strict enforcement is necessary to maintain order.

The announcement comes amid friction between the poll body and the All India Trinamool Congress, which has accused the Commission of actions that could disenfranchise voters—claims rejected by both the EC and the BJP.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Election 2026: From Stalin To Vijay, Star Candidates In The Fray

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Frequently Asked Questions

What restrictions have been imposed on two-wheelers in West Bengal elections?

Two-wheelers are banned from roads between 6 pm and 6 am, with exceptions for emergencies. Pillion riding is restricted during daytime hours, with limited exemptions.

Why have these restrictions on two-wheelers been implemented?

The restrictions aim to prevent intimidation and malpractices, such as transporting cash or liquor and influencing voters, to ensure peaceful elections.

Are there any exemptions to the two-wheeler restrictions?

Yes, exceptions are made for emergencies like medical needs and family situations. On polling day, family members can ride pillion to facilitate voting and movement.

How do the new restrictions affect gig workers and delivery personnel?

There is confusion as the directive doesn't clearly exempt app-based bike services, causing anxiety among workers who rely on two-wheelers for their income.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 03:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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