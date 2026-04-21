Bengal Election: EC Imposes Night Bike Ban, Bars Pillion Riding By Day Ahead Of Voting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom EC bans two-wheelers nightly, restricts daytime pillion riding.

Measures aim to prevent voter intimidation and election malpractices.

Gig workers express concerns over livelihood due to unclear rules.

EC ensures free and fair elections amid political tensions.

West Bengal Election: In a sweeping pre-poll move, the Election Commission of India has imposed strict restrictions on two-wheelers across West Bengal, aiming to ensure peaceful and intimidation-free voting ahead of the Assembly elections. The curbs, which came into force on Tuesday—just two days before the first phase of polling on April 23—apply to all 152 constituencies going to the polls in this phase.

Night Ban & Daytime Limits Imposed

Under the new directive, motorcycles and scooters are barred from roads between 6 pm and 6 am, except in emergencies such as medical needs or family-related situations. During daytime hours, from 6 am to 6 pm, pillion riding has been restricted, with limited exemptions for essential travel, including school commutes and urgent personal needs, as per a report on Telegraph.

On polling day, a partial relaxation will allow family members to ride pillion between 6 am and 6 pm to facilitate voting and necessary movement. The Commission has also imposed a complete ban on bike rallies, citing concerns that such gatherings can be used to intimidate voters or disrupt the electoral process.

Aim: Prevent Intimidation, Malpractices

Explaining the rationale, officials said the measures are designed to prevent “any form of intimidation and source jamming” and to create an environment for voters.

An EC official noted that motorcycles are often used by political operatives to transport cash or liquor through narrow lanes, bypassing checkpoints focused on larger vehicles. Groups of bikes, the official added, can also be deployed to influence or intimidate voters in sensitive areas, as per reports.

Confusion Over Gig Workers

The directive, however, has raised concerns among gig workers and delivery personnel, as it does not clearly specify whether app-based bike services are exempt.

Law enforcement officials have acknowledged ambiguity in implementation. A senior traffic officer in Kolkata said the order does not explicitly mention delivery workers, leaving uncertainty over how restrictions will apply to those transporting food and medicines.

This lack of clarity has sparked anxiety among workers who rely on two-wheelers for their daily income, particularly during peak evening hours.

Workers Voice Livelihood Concerns

Many delivery riders fear the curbs could significantly impact their earnings. One worker said that faster movement directly translates to more deliveries and better income, especially during night hours when demand is high.

The restrictions, they argue, could disrupt not just their livelihoods but also essential services for residents who depend on timely deliveries.

EC Stands Firm Amid Political Tensions

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar reiterated that the Commission is committed to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections, emphasising that strict enforcement is necessary to maintain order.

The announcement comes amid friction between the poll body and the All India Trinamool Congress, which has accused the Commission of actions that could disenfranchise voters—claims rejected by both the EC and the BJP.

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