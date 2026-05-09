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HomeElectionTamil Nadu CM-designate Vijay to take Oath On May 10: Report

Tamil Nadu CM-designate Vijay to take Oath On May 10: Report

TVK chief C Joseph Vijay is set to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 10 at 3.15 PM, sources said. TVK crossed the majority mark after securing support from Congress, CPI(M), VCK and IUML.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 09 May 2026 09:01 PM (IST)

Tamil Nadu CM-designate TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay is all set to take oath on May 10 at 3.15 PM, as per ANI.

This came after TVK received support from Congress, CPI (M), VCK and IUML, crossing the 118 majoirity mark. Earlier Vijay met Governor to claim stake to form the government in Tamil Nadu. 

Also Read: After Securing Majority Support, Vijay Likely To Meet Governor This Evening

VCK And IUML Extend Supports

The development came hours after TVK secured open backing from the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), taking the alliance strength to 120 MLAs in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. TVK had emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 Assembly elections with 108 seats, but initially fell short of the 118-seat majority mark. Support from alliance partners appeared to clear the path for Vijay’s first bid to form the government.

The Governor is believed to have sought clear proof of majority support before proceeding with the swearing-in process. Opposition leaders and constitutional experts, meanwhile, argued that the single largest party should be allowed to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly rather than through prolonged scrutiny at Raj Bhavan.

Also Read: VCK Extends Support To TVK, Path Clears For Government Formation In Tamil Nadu

AMMK Targest TVK

The political uncertainty deepened further after a controversy involving an Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) MLA. TVK had initially claimed support from AMMK legislator S Kamaraj, but party chief TTV Dhinakaran accused the party of submitting a forged support letter to the Governor. TVK later released a video purportedly showing Kamaraj signing the document, though the MLA rejected the claim and alleged that the footage was AI-generated.

Meanwhile, VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan defended his party’s decision to support TVK, saying the move was aimed at respecting the people’s mandate and preventing political instability in the state.

As the deadlock continues, TVK workers have begun celebrations across Chennai, convinced Vijay’s swearing-in is only a matter of time. However, with the Governor yet to issue a formal invitation and legal petitions reportedly reaching the Supreme Court, the transition of power in Tamil Nadu remains uncertain.

Before You Go

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 08:21 PM (IST)
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