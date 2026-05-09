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Tamil Nadu CM-designate Vijay to take Oath On May 10: Report
TVK chief C Joseph Vijay is set to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 10 at 3.15 PM, sources said. TVK crossed the majority mark after securing support from Congress, CPI(M), VCK and IUML.
Tamil Nadu CM-designate TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay is all set to take oath on May 10 at 3.15 PM, as per ANI.
Tamil Nadu CM-designate TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay will take oath tomorrow at 3.15 PM: Sources pic.twitter.com/FoneIhY4CD— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026
This came after TVK received support from Congress, CPI (M), VCK and IUML, crossing the 118 majoirity mark. Earlier Vijay met Governor to claim stake to form the government in Tamil Nadu.
Also Read: After Securing Majority Support, Vijay Likely To Meet Governor This Evening
VCK And IUML Extend Supports
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